Molecular Templates Inc. (MTEM)’s Financial Results Comparing With China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO)

This is a contrast between Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Molecular Templates Inc. 7 8.13 N/A -0.90 0.00 China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 93 7.58 N/A 3.36 28.57

Profitability

Table 2 provides Molecular Templates Inc. and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Molecular Templates Inc. 0.00% -30.4% -21.7% China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Molecular Templates Inc.’s current beta is 2.73 and it happens to be 173.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. is 26.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.26 beta.

Liquidity

3.2 and 3.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Molecular Templates Inc. Its rival China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 12.6 and 10.3 respectively. China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Molecular Templates Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Molecular Templates Inc. and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 72.2% and 46.5%. Molecular Templates Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 12.75%. Insiders Competitively, owned 44.13% of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Molecular Templates Inc. -8.75% -22.34% -8.88% 47.64% 32.46% 62.62% China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 1.14% 0.63% -4.24% 22.63% -5.58% 26.37%

For the past year Molecular Templates Inc. was more bullish than China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. beats Molecular Templates Inc.

Molecular Templates, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of immunotoxins called engineered toxin bodies for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. It develops MT-3724, a lead drug candidate that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in heavily pre-treated non-Hodgkin's lymphoma patients; MT-4019, a preclinical drug candidate targeting CD38; and evofosfamide, an investigational hypoxia-activated prodrug of a bis-alkylating agent that is preferentially activated under severe hypoxic tumor conditions, a feature of many solid tumors. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.