Molecular Templates Inc. (MTEM)’s Financial Results Comparing With China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO)

This is a contrast between Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Molecular Templates Inc.
|7
|8.13
|N/A
|-0.90
|0.00
|China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.
|93
|7.58
|N/A
|3.36
|28.57
Demonstrates Molecular Templates Inc. and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Molecular Templates Inc. and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Molecular Templates Inc.
|0.00%
|-30.4%
|-21.7%
|China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Risk and Volatility
Molecular Templates Inc.’s current beta is 2.73 and it happens to be 173.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. is 26.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.26 beta.
Liquidity
3.2 and 3.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Molecular Templates Inc. Its rival China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 12.6 and 10.3 respectively. China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Molecular Templates Inc.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Molecular Templates Inc. and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 72.2% and 46.5%. Molecular Templates Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 12.75%. Insiders Competitively, owned 44.13% of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Molecular Templates Inc.
|-8.75%
|-22.34%
|-8.88%
|47.64%
|32.46%
|62.62%
|China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.
|1.14%
|0.63%
|-4.24%
|22.63%
|-5.58%
|26.37%
For the past year Molecular Templates Inc. was more bullish than China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.
Summary
On 6 of the 8 factors China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. beats Molecular Templates Inc.
Molecular Templates, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of immunotoxins called engineered toxin bodies for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. It develops MT-3724, a lead drug candidate that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in heavily pre-treated non-Hodgkin's lymphoma patients; MT-4019, a preclinical drug candidate targeting CD38; and evofosfamide, an investigational hypoxia-activated prodrug of a bis-alkylating agent that is preferentially activated under severe hypoxic tumor conditions, a feature of many solid tumors. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
