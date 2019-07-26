Molecular Templates Inc. (MTEM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT)

Since Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Molecular Templates Inc. 6 12.73 N/A -1.05 0.00 Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 4 27.06 N/A -1.28 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Molecular Templates Inc. and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Molecular Templates Inc. 0.00% -35.6% -26.4% Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -144.3% -101.3%

Liquidity

3.2 and 3.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Molecular Templates Inc. Its rival Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.9 and 1.9 respectively. Molecular Templates Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 72.5% of Molecular Templates Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 10.5% of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.7% of Molecular Templates Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 8.2% of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Molecular Templates Inc. 5.22% 23.35% 63.33% 66.88% -13.45% 89.6% Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. -0.63% 61.64% 25.53% 88.05% 43.47% 159.34%

For the past year Molecular Templates Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Molecular Templates Inc. beats Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Molecular Templates, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of immunotoxins called engineered toxin bodies for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. It develops MT-3724, a lead drug candidate that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in heavily pre-treated non-Hodgkin's lymphoma patients; MT-4019, a preclinical drug candidate targeting CD38; and evofosfamide, an investigational hypoxia-activated prodrug of a bis-alkylating agent that is preferentially activated under severe hypoxic tumor conditions, a feature of many solid tumors. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc., an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of non-chemotherapy and immune-enhanced combination treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its pipeline consists of human, immuno-oncology, and checkpoint inhibitor antibodies that target programmed death-ligand 1; glucocorticoid-induced TNFR-related protein; and carbonic anhydrase IX. The company is also developing three oral, small-molecule, targeted anti-cancer agents that inhibit epidermal growth-factor receptor mutations, the bromodomain and extra-terminal protein BRD4, and poly polymerase. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with TG Therapeutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize the Anti-PD-L1 and Anti-GITR antibody research programs in the field of hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.