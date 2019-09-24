Molecular Templates Inc. (MTEM)’s Financial Results Comparing With BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) and BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Molecular Templates Inc.
|7
|10.64
|N/A
|-0.90
|0.00
|BeiGene Ltd.
|130
|18.37
|N/A
|-12.75
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Molecular Templates Inc. and BeiGene Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Molecular Templates Inc.
|0.00%
|-30.4%
|-21.7%
|BeiGene Ltd.
|0.00%
|-45.1%
|-34.7%
Volatility and Risk
Molecular Templates Inc. is 173.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.73 beta. BeiGene Ltd. has a 1.04 beta and it is 4.00% more volatile than S&P 500.
Liquidity
3.2 and 3.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Molecular Templates Inc. Its rival BeiGene Ltd.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.5 and 7.5 respectively. BeiGene Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Molecular Templates Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
Molecular Templates Inc. and BeiGene Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Molecular Templates Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|BeiGene Ltd.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Competitively BeiGene Ltd. has an average price target of $205.5, with potential upside of 54.14%.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 72.2% of Molecular Templates Inc. shares and 82.7% of BeiGene Ltd. shares. 12.75% are Molecular Templates Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% are BeiGene Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Molecular Templates Inc.
|-8.75%
|-22.34%
|-8.88%
|47.64%
|32.46%
|62.62%
|BeiGene Ltd.
|6.47%
|8.11%
|8.84%
|8.56%
|-22.42%
|-2.08%
For the past year Molecular Templates Inc. has 62.62% stronger performance while BeiGene Ltd. has -2.08% weaker performance.
Molecular Templates, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of immunotoxins called engineered toxin bodies for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. It develops MT-3724, a lead drug candidate that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in heavily pre-treated non-Hodgkin's lymphoma patients; MT-4019, a preclinical drug candidate targeting CD38; and evofosfamide, an investigational hypoxia-activated prodrug of a bis-alkylating agent that is preferentially activated under severe hypoxic tumor conditions, a feature of many solid tumors. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
BeiGene, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical stage drug candidates include BGB-3111, a small molecule BTK inhibitor for the treatment of various lymphomas; BGB-A317, a humanized monoclonal antibody for solid-organ and blood-borne cancers; BGB-290, an inhibitor of PARP1 and PARP2 for the treatment of homologous recombination deficient cancers; and BGB-283, a small molecule RAF dimer inhibitor to treat cancers with aberrations in the mitogen-activated protein kinase pathway, including BRAF mutations and KRAS/NRAS gene mutations. Its preclinical programs comprise a PD-L1 monoclonal antibody, an additional RAF dimer inhibitor, a TIM-3 cell surface protein monoclonal antibody, and a BTK inhibitor for non-oncology indications. The company has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to develop and commercialize BeiGene, Ltd.Â’s investigational anti-programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1) inhibitor, BGB-A317. BeiGene, Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is based in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands.
