Molecular Templates Inc. (MTEM)’s Financial Results Comparing With BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) and BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Molecular Templates Inc. 7 10.64 N/A -0.90 0.00 BeiGene Ltd. 130 18.37 N/A -12.75 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Molecular Templates Inc. and BeiGene Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Molecular Templates Inc. 0.00% -30.4% -21.7% BeiGene Ltd. 0.00% -45.1% -34.7%

Volatility and Risk

Molecular Templates Inc. is 173.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.73 beta. BeiGene Ltd. has a 1.04 beta and it is 4.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

3.2 and 3.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Molecular Templates Inc. Its rival BeiGene Ltd.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.5 and 7.5 respectively. BeiGene Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Molecular Templates Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Molecular Templates Inc. and BeiGene Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Molecular Templates Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 BeiGene Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively BeiGene Ltd. has an average price target of $205.5, with potential upside of 54.14%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 72.2% of Molecular Templates Inc. shares and 82.7% of BeiGene Ltd. shares. 12.75% are Molecular Templates Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% are BeiGene Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Molecular Templates Inc. -8.75% -22.34% -8.88% 47.64% 32.46% 62.62% BeiGene Ltd. 6.47% 8.11% 8.84% 8.56% -22.42% -2.08%

For the past year Molecular Templates Inc. has 62.62% stronger performance while BeiGene Ltd. has -2.08% weaker performance.

Molecular Templates, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of immunotoxins called engineered toxin bodies for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. It develops MT-3724, a lead drug candidate that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in heavily pre-treated non-Hodgkin's lymphoma patients; MT-4019, a preclinical drug candidate targeting CD38; and evofosfamide, an investigational hypoxia-activated prodrug of a bis-alkylating agent that is preferentially activated under severe hypoxic tumor conditions, a feature of many solid tumors. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

BeiGene, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical stage drug candidates include BGB-3111, a small molecule BTK inhibitor for the treatment of various lymphomas; BGB-A317, a humanized monoclonal antibody for solid-organ and blood-borne cancers; BGB-290, an inhibitor of PARP1 and PARP2 for the treatment of homologous recombination deficient cancers; and BGB-283, a small molecule RAF dimer inhibitor to treat cancers with aberrations in the mitogen-activated protein kinase pathway, including BRAF mutations and KRAS/NRAS gene mutations. Its preclinical programs comprise a PD-L1 monoclonal antibody, an additional RAF dimer inhibitor, a TIM-3 cell surface protein monoclonal antibody, and a BTK inhibitor for non-oncology indications. The company has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to develop and commercialize BeiGene, Ltd.Â’s investigational anti-programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1) inhibitor, BGB-A317. BeiGene, Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is based in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands.