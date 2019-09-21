Molecular Templates Inc. (MTEM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO)

Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) and Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Molecular Templates Inc. 7 10.65 N/A -0.90 0.00 Albireo Pharma Inc. 30 113.39 N/A -5.11 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Molecular Templates Inc. and Albireo Pharma Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Molecular Templates Inc. and Albireo Pharma Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Molecular Templates Inc. 0.00% -30.4% -21.7% Albireo Pharma Inc. 0.00% -47% -32.3%

Risk & Volatility

Molecular Templates Inc. has a beta of 2.73 and its 173.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Albireo Pharma Inc.’s 50.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.5 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Molecular Templates Inc. are 3.2 and 3.2 respectively. Its competitor Albireo Pharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 15.5 and its Quick Ratio is 15.5. Albireo Pharma Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Molecular Templates Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 72.2% of Molecular Templates Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 79.2% of Albireo Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 12.75% are Molecular Templates Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Albireo Pharma Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Molecular Templates Inc. -8.75% -22.34% -8.88% 47.64% 32.46% 62.62% Albireo Pharma Inc. -8.55% -18.74% -26.39% 6.63% -17.55% 5.54%

For the past year Molecular Templates Inc. has stronger performance than Albireo Pharma Inc.

Summary

Molecular Templates Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Albireo Pharma Inc.

Molecular Templates, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of immunotoxins called engineered toxin bodies for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. It develops MT-3724, a lead drug candidate that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in heavily pre-treated non-Hodgkin's lymphoma patients; MT-4019, a preclinical drug candidate targeting CD38; and evofosfamide, an investigational hypoxia-activated prodrug of a bis-alkylating agent that is preferentially activated under severe hypoxic tumor conditions, a feature of many solid tumors. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Albireo Pharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase II clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and primary biliary cholangitis. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates comprise Elobixibat, an orally administered IBAT inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of chronic constipation and other GI diseases; and A3384, a development stage product to treat bile acid malabsorption. It has license agreement with EA Pharma for the development and commercialization of elobixibat. Albireo Pharma, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.