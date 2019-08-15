Molecular Templates, Inc. (MTEM) Reaches $5.03 After 3.00% Up Move; Wayside Technology Group (WSTG) Sentiment Is 1

The stock of Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 9.35% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $5.03. About 115,895 shares traded or 1.28% up from the average. Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) has risen 32.46% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MTEM News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Molecular Templates Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTEM); 25/05/2018 – MOLECULAR TEMPLATES REGISTERS 190,000 SHRS SHELF FOR HLDR; 15/03/2018 – New Data on Molecular Templates’ Engineered Toxin Bodies to be Presented at the American Association of Cancer Research (AACR; 14/05/2018 – Molecular Templates 1Q Loss/Shr 32c; 15/03/2018 New Data on Molecular Templates’ Engineered Toxin Bodies to be Presented at the American Association of Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2018; 16/05/2018 – Molecular Templates to Present Clinical Data at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting 2018; 28/03/2018 – MOLECULAR TEMPLATES INC – CO’S CURRENT CASH BALANCE IS EXPECTED TO FUND OPERATIONS INTO LATE 2019; 28/03/2018 – Molecular Templates: Current Cash Balance Is Expected to Fund Ops Into Late 2019; 30/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for RadNet, Molecular Templates, Federated Investors, Kadant, Heartland Financ; 28/03/2018 – Molecular Templates 4Q Loss/Shr 26cThe move comes after 8 months positive chart setup for the $184.95M company. It was reported on Aug, 15 by Barchart.com. We have $5.18 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:MTEM worth $5.55M more.

Wayside Technology Group Inc (WSTG) investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.25, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 7 investment professionals opened new and increased equity positions, while 7 sold and trimmed positions in Wayside Technology Group Inc. The investment professionals in our database reported: 1.83 million shares, down from 1.86 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Wayside Technology Group Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 6 Increased: 5 New Position: 2.

Molecular Templates, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of immunotoxins called engineered toxin bodies for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. The company has market cap of $184.95 million. It develops MT-3724, a lead drug candidate that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in heavily pre-treated non-Hodgkin's lymphoma patients; MT-4019, a preclinical drug candidate targeting CD38; and evofosfamide, an investigational hypoxia-activated prodrug of a bis-alkylating agent that is preferentially activated under severe hypoxic tumor conditions, a feature of many solid tumors. It currently has negative earnings.

The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $13.25. About 3,536 shares traded. Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (WSTG) has declined 19.14% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.14% the S&P500. Some Historical WSTG News: 03/05/2018 – Wayside Technology Group, Inc. Reports 2018 First Quarter and Declares Quarterly Dividend; 14/05/2018 – WAYSIDE TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC WSTG.O SAYS CEO AND PRESIDENT SIMON F. NYNENS RESIGNED; 14/05/2018 – Gobi Capital LLC Exits Position in Wayside Technology Group; 14/05/2018 – WAYSIDE TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC WSTG.O SAYS JEFFREY R. GEYGAN APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD; 03/05/2018 – WAYSIDE TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC WSTG.O QUARTERLY SALES ROSE 6 PCT TO $40.5 MLN; 14/05/2018 – WAYSIDE TECHNOLOGY NAMES GEYGAN CHAIRMAN; 03/05/2018 – WAYSIDE TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC WSTG.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.36; 17/04/2018 – TechXtend Education Solutions Partner with RoboKind to Bring Social-Emotional Learning to Students with Autism; 03/05/2018 – Wayside Technology 1Q EPS 36c; 13/03/2018 Lifeboat Distribution Named Quest Distributor to Meet the Growing Demand for Data Protection and Endpoint Systems Management So

Wayside Technology Group, Inc. operates as an information technology channel firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $59.78 million. It operates in two divisions, Lifeboat Distribution and TechXtend. It has a 17.81 P/E ratio. The firm distributes technical software and hardware to corporate and value added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators; and software, hardware, and services for firms, government organizations, and academic institutions.

Archford Capital Strategies Llc holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Wayside Technology Group, Inc. for 27,200 shares. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp owns 84,635 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc has 0.01% invested in the company for 42,398 shares. The Florida-based Eagle Asset Management Inc has invested 0.01% in the stock. Seizert Capital Partners Llc, a Michigan-based fund reported 20,837 shares.

