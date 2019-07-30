Molecular Templates, Inc. (MTEM) Forms $6.60 Double Top; Deccan Value Investors LP Has Cut Its Facebook (FB) Position

Deccan Value Investors Lp decreased Facebook Inc (FB) stake by 5.68% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Deccan Value Investors Lp sold 72,300 shares as Facebook Inc (FB)’s stock rose 13.53%. The Deccan Value Investors Lp holds 1.20 million shares with $200.26 million value, down from 1.27M last quarter. Facebook Inc now has $559.01B valuation. The stock decreased 1.91% or $3.81 during the last trading session, reaching $195.94. About 16.53 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 22/03/2018 – COMMERZBANK SUSPENDS FACEBOOK ADVERTISING CAMPAIGN: HB; 29/04/2018 – Facebook says Europe’s new data privacy rules won’t hurt its business – too much:; 26/03/2018 – FTC opens probe into Facebook privacy practices; 10/04/2018 – Sen. Cruz: Sen. Cruz: Americans are Deeply Concerned Facebook Engages in Pervasive Pattern of Bias and Political Censorship; 02/05/2018 – FB, DIS: .@CassidyHubbarth discusses the ESPN partnership with Facebook’s Global Strategy and & Investment Lead Adam Berger: FB Anthology combines culture, community and relevance; 06/04/2018 – Facebook Rushes to Get Ahead of Congress With Issue-Ad Crackdown; 23/03/2018 – Matthew Rosenberg: BREAKING: Bolton Was Early Beneficiary of Cambridge Analytica’s Facebook Data -; 10/04/2018 – San Jose Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Facebook signs lease at big WeWork outpost as co-working company prepares to open largest-ever; 21/05/2018 – Qualcomm Introduces Industry’s First 5G NR Solution for Small Cells and Remote Radio Heads; 25/04/2018 – FACEBOOK INC – INCREASE IN SHARE REPURCHASE IS INCREMENTAL TO ORIGINAL AUTHORIZATION

Molecular Templates, Inc. (MTEM) formed double top with $6.93 target or 5.00% above today’s $6.60 share price. Molecular Templates, Inc. (MTEM) has $242.68 million valuation. The stock decreased 3.79% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $6.6. About 48,603 shares traded. Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) has declined 13.45% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MTEM News: 16/05/2018 – Molecular Templates to Present Clinical Data at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting 2018; 28/03/2018 – Molecular Templates 4Q Loss/Shr 26c; 14/05/2018 – Molecular Templates 1Q Loss/Shr 32c; 28/03/2018 – MOLECULAR TEMPLATES INC – CO’S CURRENT CASH BALANCE IS EXPECTED TO FUND OPERATIONS INTO LATE 2019; 15/03/2018 New Data on Molecular Templates’ Engineered Toxin Bodies to be Presented at the American Association of Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2018; 25/05/2018 – MOLECULAR TEMPLATES REGISTERS 190,000 SHRS SHELF FOR HLDR; 15/03/2018 – New Data on Molecular Templates’ Engineered Toxin Bodies to be Presented at the American Association of Cancer Research (AACR; 28/03/2018 – Molecular Templates: Current Cash Balance Is Expected to Fund Ops Into Late 2019; 30/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for RadNet, Molecular Templates, Federated Investors, Kadant, Heartland Financ; 28/03/2018 – MOLECULAR TEMPLATES INC – AS OF DEC 31, 2017, CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS TOTALED $58.9 MLN

Analysts await Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $-0.22 EPS, down 161.11% or $0.58 from last year’s $0.36 per share. After $-0.17 actual EPS reported by Molecular Templates, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.41% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hilltop has invested 0.36% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Bbr Prtnrs Lc invested in 0.74% or 34,121 shares. Asset Mgmt has 45,532 shares for 0.95% of their portfolio. Farr Miller And Washington Ltd Company Dc holds 176,369 shares or 2.51% of its portfolio. Zeke Advsrs Limited Com stated it has 1.14% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). United Kingdom-based Artemis Inv Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.73% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). First Republic Inv Mngmt reported 1% stake. Hsbc Holdg Public Limited Co has invested 1.11% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Logan holds 1.47% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 143,492 shares. Tortoise Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 778 shares. Tower Capital Ltd Liability (Trc) invested in 38,079 shares. City Co reported 0.96% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Asset Strategies reported 6,987 shares stake. Bright Rock Limited Liability Com stated it has 29,050 shares or 1.62% of all its holdings. Barrett Asset Management Ltd Com has invested 2.03% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 25.25 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Among 16 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 94% are positive. Facebook had 38 analyst reports since January 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $190 target in Thursday, January 31 report. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, January 31 by Canaccord Genuity. Citigroup maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) rating on Monday, February 25. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $185 target. As per Monday, June 24, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $210 target in Monday, March 11 report. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, January 31 by Nomura. The firm has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Thursday, March 14. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 9 by Morgan Stanley. On Thursday, January 31 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform”. M Partners maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) rating on Wednesday, March 20. M Partners has “Buy” rating and $190 target.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $252,443 activity. Stretch Colin sold $128,408 worth of stock. 4,761 Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares with value of $788,374 were sold by Wehner David M.. Cox Christopher K sold $795,000 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Wednesday, January 30.

