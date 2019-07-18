Molecular Templates Inc. (MTEM) and Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) Comparing side by side

Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) and Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Molecular Templates Inc. 6 14.09 N/A -1.05 0.00 Zosano Pharma Corporation 3 0.00 N/A -6.44 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Molecular Templates Inc. and Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Molecular Templates Inc. and Zosano Pharma Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Molecular Templates Inc. 0.00% -35.6% -26.4% Zosano Pharma Corporation 0.00% -171.9% -108.6%

Risk and Volatility

Molecular Templates Inc. is 216.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 3.16 beta. In other hand, Zosano Pharma Corporation has beta of 2.56 which is 156.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Molecular Templates Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.2 and 3.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Zosano Pharma Corporation are 2.1 and 2.1 respectively. Molecular Templates Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Molecular Templates Inc. and Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Molecular Templates Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Zosano Pharma Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Zosano Pharma Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $8 consensus target price and a 145.40% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Molecular Templates Inc. and Zosano Pharma Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 72.5% and 38%. Insiders owned 0.7% of Molecular Templates Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.7% of Zosano Pharma Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Molecular Templates Inc. 5.22% 23.35% 63.33% 66.88% -13.45% 89.6% Zosano Pharma Corporation -8.77% -6.02% 30% -19.59% -30.82% 47.17%

For the past year Molecular Templates Inc. has stronger performance than Zosano Pharma Corporation

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Molecular Templates Inc. beats Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Molecular Templates, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of immunotoxins called engineered toxin bodies for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. It develops MT-3724, a lead drug candidate that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in heavily pre-treated non-Hodgkin's lymphoma patients; MT-4019, a preclinical drug candidate targeting CD38; and evofosfamide, an investigational hypoxia-activated prodrug of a bis-alkylating agent that is preferentially activated under severe hypoxic tumor conditions, a feature of many solid tumors. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a proprietary intracutaneous delivery system to administer drugs through the skin for rapid symptom relief to patients. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.