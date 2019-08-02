Molecular Templates Inc. (MTEM) and Spark Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) Comparison side by side

Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) and Spark Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Molecular Templates Inc. 6 12.51 N/A -0.90 0.00 Spark Therapeutics Inc. 95 57.16 N/A -2.36 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Molecular Templates Inc. and Spark Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Molecular Templates Inc. and Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Molecular Templates Inc. 0.00% -30.4% -21.7% Spark Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -16.7% -11%

Volatility and Risk

Molecular Templates Inc. is 173.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.73 beta. From a competition point of view, Spark Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.03 beta which is 103.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Molecular Templates Inc. is 3.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.2. The Current Ratio of rival Spark Therapeutics Inc. is 5.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.6. Spark Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Molecular Templates Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Molecular Templates Inc. and Spark Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Molecular Templates Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Spark Therapeutics Inc. 0 10 1 2.09

On the other hand, Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s potential downside is -6.64% and its consensus target price is $95.79.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Molecular Templates Inc. and Spark Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 72.2% and 88.2%. About 12.75% of Molecular Templates Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 7.2% of Spark Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Molecular Templates Inc. -8.75% -22.34% -8.88% 47.64% 32.46% 62.62% Spark Therapeutics Inc. 3.31% -2.42% -5.69% 117.62% 36.68% 155.54%

For the past year Molecular Templates Inc. was less bullish than Spark Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Spark Therapeutics Inc. beats Molecular Templates Inc.

Molecular Templates, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of immunotoxins called engineered toxin bodies for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. It develops MT-3724, a lead drug candidate that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in heavily pre-treated non-Hodgkin's lymphoma patients; MT-4019, a preclinical drug candidate targeting CD38; and evofosfamide, an investigational hypoxia-activated prodrug of a bis-alkylating agent that is preferentially activated under severe hypoxic tumor conditions, a feature of many solid tumors. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Spark Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of gene therapy products for patients suffering from debilitating genetic diseases. Its products include voretigene neparvovec, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of genetic blinding conditions called inherited retinal diseases caused by non sex-linked, autosomal recessive, or biallelic mutations in the RPE65 gene; and SPK-CHM that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia. The company's products also comprise SPK-7001 that is in Phase 1/2 trial for choroideremia; SPK-9001, which is in Phase 1/2 trial for hemophilia B; and SPK-8011 that is in Phase 1/2 trial hemophilia A. In addition, its product candidates and development programs include SPK-FVIII program to treat hemophilia A; SPK-TPP1 program for the treatment of a form of Batten disease and Huntington's disease; RhoNova for the treatment of rhodopsin-linked autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and SPK-LHON for treating Leber hereditary optic neuropathy, as well as preclinical programs in development for the treatment of rare genetic blinding conditions, hematologic disorders, and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company has collaboration agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development and commercialization of SPK-FIX product candidates in its gene therapy program for the treatment of hemophilia B. Spark Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.