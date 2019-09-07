Molecular Templates Inc. (MTEM) and Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) Comparing side by side

Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) and Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Molecular Templates Inc. 6 8.04 N/A -0.90 0.00 Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -1.39 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Molecular Templates Inc. and Kaleido BioSciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Molecular Templates Inc. and Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Molecular Templates Inc. 0.00% -30.4% -21.7% Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Molecular Templates Inc. is 3.2 while its Current Ratio is 3.2. Meanwhile, Kaleido BioSciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 14 while its Quick Ratio is 14. Kaleido BioSciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Molecular Templates Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Molecular Templates Inc. and Kaleido BioSciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Molecular Templates Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Kaleido BioSciences Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $17.75 consensus price target and a 98.55% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Molecular Templates Inc. and Kaleido BioSciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 72.2% and 78.8% respectively. Insiders held roughly 12.75% of Molecular Templates Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 6.6% are Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Molecular Templates Inc. -8.75% -22.34% -8.88% 47.64% 32.46% 62.62% Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 4.07% -32.12% -47.36% 0% 0% -46.1%

For the past year Molecular Templates Inc. has 62.62% stronger performance while Kaleido BioSciences Inc. has -46.1% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Kaleido BioSciences Inc. beats Molecular Templates Inc.

Molecular Templates, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of immunotoxins called engineered toxin bodies for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. It develops MT-3724, a lead drug candidate that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in heavily pre-treated non-Hodgkin's lymphoma patients; MT-4019, a preclinical drug candidate targeting CD38; and evofosfamide, an investigational hypoxia-activated prodrug of a bis-alkylating agent that is preferentially activated under severe hypoxic tumor conditions, a feature of many solid tumors. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.