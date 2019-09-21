Molecular Templates Inc. (MTEM) and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK) Comparison side by side

Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Molecular Templates Inc. 7 10.65 N/A -0.90 0.00 HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 9 15.17 N/A -22.38 0.00

In table 1 we can see Molecular Templates Inc. and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Molecular Templates Inc. and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Molecular Templates Inc. 0.00% -30.4% -21.7% HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Molecular Templates Inc. are 3.2 and 3.2. Competitively, HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. has 5.6 and 5.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Molecular Templates Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Molecular Templates Inc. and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Molecular Templates Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

On the other hand, HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s potential upside is 152.53% and its average price target is $20.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 72.2% of Molecular Templates Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 35.9% of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 12.75% of Molecular Templates Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.9% are HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Molecular Templates Inc. -8.75% -22.34% -8.88% 47.64% 32.46% 62.62% HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 1.53% 8.32% -47.93% 0% 0% -47.93%

For the past year Molecular Templates Inc. had bullish trend while HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. beats Molecular Templates Inc.

Molecular Templates, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of immunotoxins called engineered toxin bodies for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. It develops MT-3724, a lead drug candidate that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in heavily pre-treated non-Hodgkin's lymphoma patients; MT-4019, a preclinical drug candidate targeting CD38; and evofosfamide, an investigational hypoxia-activated prodrug of a bis-alkylating agent that is preferentially activated under severe hypoxic tumor conditions, a feature of many solid tumors. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.