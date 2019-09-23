Molecular Templates Inc. (MTEM) and Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Comparing side by side

We are comparing Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) and Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Molecular Templates Inc. 7 11.01 N/A -0.90 0.00 Galapagos NV 136 0.00 N/A -1.69 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Molecular Templates Inc. and Galapagos NV’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Molecular Templates Inc. 0.00% -30.4% -21.7% Galapagos NV 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Molecular Templates Inc. and Galapagos NV are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Molecular Templates Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Galapagos NV 0 0 5 3.00

Galapagos NV on the other hand boasts of a $172.6 average target price and a 9.26% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 72.2% of Molecular Templates Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 16.78% of Galapagos NV are owned by institutional investors. Molecular Templates Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 12.75%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Molecular Templates Inc. -8.75% -22.34% -8.88% 47.64% 32.46% 62.62% Galapagos NV -2.84% 32.93% 52.92% 71.36% 55.03% 89.01%

For the past year Molecular Templates Inc. has weaker performance than Galapagos NV

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Galapagos NV beats Molecular Templates Inc.

Molecular Templates, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of immunotoxins called engineered toxin bodies for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. It develops MT-3724, a lead drug candidate that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in heavily pre-treated non-Hodgkin's lymphoma patients; MT-4019, a preclinical drug candidate targeting CD38; and evofosfamide, an investigational hypoxia-activated prodrug of a bis-alkylating agent that is preferentially activated under severe hypoxic tumor conditions, a feature of many solid tumors. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes novel medicines in Belgium, Croatia, France, and the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, CrohnÂ’s disease, and ulcerative colitis; GLPG1690, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106 that is in atopic dermatitis (AtD) patients in Phase Ib trial. The company has collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for the development of filgotinib for inflammatory indications; Servier to develop GLPG1972; and AbbVie for discovery, development, and commercialization of potentiator and corrector molecules for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, as well as with MorphoSys for MOR106. It also has a research and development agreement with Pharnext SA to develop a pipeline of synergistic drug combinations for various indications. Galapagos NV was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.