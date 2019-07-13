Molecular Templates Inc. (MTEM) and Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Comparison side by side

Both Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) and Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Molecular Templates Inc. 6 12.68 N/A -1.05 0.00 Fate Therapeutics Inc. 17 221.26 N/A -1.23 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Molecular Templates Inc. and Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) and Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Molecular Templates Inc. 0.00% -35.6% -26.4% Fate Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.3% -39.2%

Volatility and Risk

Molecular Templates Inc. has a 3.16 beta, while its volatility is 216.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Fate Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand, has 1.96 beta which makes it 96.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Molecular Templates Inc. is 3.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.2. The Current Ratio of rival Fate Therapeutics Inc. is 6.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.4. Fate Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Molecular Templates Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Molecular Templates Inc. and Fate Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Molecular Templates Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Fate Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Competitively the consensus target price of Fate Therapeutics Inc. is $19.4, which is potential -9.94% downside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 72.5% of Molecular Templates Inc. shares and 96.1% of Fate Therapeutics Inc. shares. 0.7% are Molecular Templates Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 1% are Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Molecular Templates Inc. 5.22% 23.35% 63.33% 66.88% -13.45% 89.6% Fate Therapeutics Inc. 11.2% 12.56% 24.88% 43.29% 100.55% 43.18%

For the past year Molecular Templates Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Fate Therapeutics Inc.

Molecular Templates, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of immunotoxins called engineered toxin bodies for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. It develops MT-3724, a lead drug candidate that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in heavily pre-treated non-Hodgkin's lymphoma patients; MT-4019, a preclinical drug candidate targeting CD38; and evofosfamide, an investigational hypoxia-activated prodrug of a bis-alkylating agent that is preferentially activated under severe hypoxic tumor conditions, a feature of many solid tumors. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its immuno-oncology product candidates include FATE-NK100, a natural killer (NK) cell cancer immunotherapy that consists of adaptive memory NK cells; engineered hnCD16 induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC)-derived natural killer cell therapy candidates for hematologic/solid tumors; and engineered chimeric antigen receptor iPSC-derived T cell therapy product candidates for hematologic/solid tumors. The companyÂ’s immuno-regulation product candidates comprise ProTmune, an investigational programmed cellular immunotherapy for use as a next-generation allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation cell graft; and ToleraCyte for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; engineered iPSC-derived CD34+ cell therapy for immune disorders. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a research collaboration and license agreement with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center to develop off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapies; and strategic research collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. to identify small molecule modulators that enhance the function of T cells. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.