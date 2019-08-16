Molecular Templates Inc. (MTEM) and Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) and Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Molecular Templates Inc. 6 9.34 N/A -0.90 0.00 Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. 9 2.41 N/A -4.80 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Molecular Templates Inc. and Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) and Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Molecular Templates Inc. 0.00% -30.4% -21.7% Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Molecular Templates Inc. and Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 72.2% and 21.13% respectively. About 12.75% of Molecular Templates Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Molecular Templates Inc. -8.75% -22.34% -8.88% 47.64% 32.46% 62.62% Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. -0.35% 0% -58.26% -83.87% -83.87% -84.76%

For the past year Molecular Templates Inc. had bullish trend while Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Molecular Templates Inc. beats Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd.

Molecular Templates, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of immunotoxins called engineered toxin bodies for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. It develops MT-3724, a lead drug candidate that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in heavily pre-treated non-Hodgkin's lymphoma patients; MT-4019, a preclinical drug candidate targeting CD38; and evofosfamide, an investigational hypoxia-activated prodrug of a bis-alkylating agent that is preferentially activated under severe hypoxic tumor conditions, a feature of many solid tumors. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of autoimmune-inflammatory, oncological, and liver diseases, as well as sexual dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate is CF101, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis. It also develops CF102 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of liver cancer and non-alcoholic fatty liver diseases, as well as for hepatocellular carcinoma and hepatitis C virus diseases; and CF602, which is in pre-clinical trial for the treatment of sexual dysfunction. Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Petah-Tikva, Israel.