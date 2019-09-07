Molecular Templates Inc. (MTEM) and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Molecular Templates Inc.
|6
|8.04
|N/A
|-0.90
|0.00
|Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc
|4
|3.77
|N/A
|-1.02
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Molecular Templates Inc. and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Molecular Templates Inc.
|0.00%
|-30.4%
|-21.7%
|Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc
|0.00%
|-45%
|-38.3%
Volatility & Risk
A 2.73 beta means Molecular Templates Inc.’s volatility is 173.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s 55.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.55 beta.
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Molecular Templates Inc. is 3.2 while its Current Ratio is 3.2. Meanwhile, Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has a Current Ratio of 8.5 while its Quick Ratio is 8.5. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Molecular Templates Inc.
Analyst Ratings
In next table is shown Molecular Templates Inc. and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Molecular Templates Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
Competitively Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has an average price target of $7.5, with potential upside of 377.71%.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 72.2% of Molecular Templates Inc. shares and 73.4% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc shares. Insiders held roughly 12.75% of Molecular Templates Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.22% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Molecular Templates Inc.
|-8.75%
|-22.34%
|-8.88%
|47.64%
|32.46%
|62.62%
|Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc
|-0.6%
|-9.86%
|-31.6%
|-29.4%
|-65.11%
|-42.78%
For the past year Molecular Templates Inc. has 62.62% stronger performance while Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has -42.78% weaker performance.
Summary
Molecular Templates Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc.
Molecular Templates, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of immunotoxins called engineered toxin bodies for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. It develops MT-3724, a lead drug candidate that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in heavily pre-treated non-Hodgkin's lymphoma patients; MT-4019, a preclinical drug candidate targeting CD38; and evofosfamide, an investigational hypoxia-activated prodrug of a bis-alkylating agent that is preferentially activated under severe hypoxic tumor conditions, a feature of many solid tumors. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the provision of cancer immunotherapy products based on its proprietary SPEAR T-cell platform. Its platform enables to identify cancer targets; find and genetically engineer T-cell receptors (TCR); and produce TCR therapeutic candidates for administration to patients. The companyÂ’s lead program includes NY-ESO-1 and LAGE-1a cancer antigens, which are in Phase I/II clinical trials for patients with solid tumors, as well as hematological cancer types, including synovial sarcoma, multiple myeloma, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer; and pilot trial for myxoid round cell liposarcoma. It is also developing MAGE A-10 peptide that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat urothelial (bladder), melanoma, and head and neck cancers, as well as NSCLC; AFP SPEAR T-cell therapeutic candidate that has completed preclinical testing for targeting a peptide associated with hepatocellular carcinoma; and MAGE-A4 to treat urothelial (bladder), melanoma, head and neck, esophageal and gastric, and ovarian cancer, as well as NSCLC. It has a strategic collaboration and licensing agreement with GlaxoSmithKline for the development and commercialization of the NY-ESO SPEAR T-cell program; and strategic alliance with MD Anderson Cancer Center for the development of T-cell therapies for various cancers. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. for the assessment of NY-ESO SPEAR T-cell in combination with anti-programmed death-1 inhibitor in patients with multiple myeloma; and a research, collaboration, and license agreement with Universal Cells, Inc. to gene editing and HLA-engineering technology, as well as a collaboration agreement with Bellicum Pharmaceutical Inc. to evaluate, develop, and commercialize next generation T-cell therapies. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.
