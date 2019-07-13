Mohawk Industries (PXD) Shareholder Hahn Capital Management Has Decreased Its Holding as Stock Value Rose; Toron Capital Markets Lowered Nextera Energy (NEE) Position as Shares Rose

Toron Capital Markets Inc decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 3.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toron Capital Markets Inc sold 6,127 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 158,393 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.62 million, down from 164,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toron Capital Markets Inc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $208.73. About 1.45 million shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 21.64% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 24/05/2018 – NEXTERA CUT POINT BEACH 1 REACTOR FOR PLANNED TESTING: OPERATOR; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS – NOW EXPECTS 12-15 PCT/YR GROWTH IN LIMITED PARTNER DISTRIBUTIONS AS “REASONABLE RANGE OF EXPECTATIONS” THROUGH AT LEAST 2023; 03/05/2018 – First responders, along with state and national stakeholders, join FPL for its annual storm drill; 09/03/2018 – Fitch Rates NextEra Energy Capital Holdings’ Debentures ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 19/04/2018 – NEXTERA CUTS POINT BEACH 1 REACTOR TO 99% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 23/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Provides $70 Million Financing for NextEra Wind; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – CONTINUES TO EXPECT ADJ SHR TO BE IN THE RANGE OF $7.45 TO $7.95 FOR 2018; 02/04/2018 – NextEra yieldco finds buyer for Canadian assets; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to buy some Southern Co assets for $5.08 bln; 30/03/2018 – NEXTERA, JINKOSOLAR IN DEAL FOR SOLAR PANEL MANUFACTURE

Hahn Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mohawk Industries (PXD) by 0.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hahn Capital Management Llc sold 1,147 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.80% with the market. The institutional investor held 133,918 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.39 billion, down from 135,065 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hahn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mohawk Industries for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $144.29. About 1.01M shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 24.86% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.29% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO SAYS SEEING SOME PERMIAN OILFIELD SERVICE COST INFLATION; 26/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q Adj EPS $1.66; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO TIM DOVE SAYS PROPOSED U.S. TARIFF ON STEEL, ALUMINUM IMPORTS WOULD NEGATIVELY IMPACT COMPANY’S RETURNS; 06/03/2018 PIONEER CEO SAYS AVERAGE COST PER CRUDE BARREL WAS $19 IN 2017; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q EPS $1.04; 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural to Sell Eagle Ford Acreage in Atascosa, LaSalle, Live Oak and McMullen Counties, Texas; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources Company Announces Production Shut In at West Panhandle Field Due to Compression Station Incident; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural: Fire Resulted in Extensive Damage to the Facility; 09/04/2018 – Pioneer Natural at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow

Toron Capital Markets Inc, which manages about $1.83 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 23,962 shares to 211,767 shares, valued at $20.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET) by 26,549 shares in the quarter, for a total of 760,181 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank N S Halifax (NYSE:BNS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Lc owns 1.93 million shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. Nordea Inv Management has invested 0.12% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Moreover, King Luther Capital Management has 0.01% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 7,659 shares. London Of Virginia has invested 0% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Zwj Counsel, a Georgia-based fund reported 1,382 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 11,840 shares. Moreover, Burns J W And New York has 0.09% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 1,929 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Management has invested 0.25% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Colonial Advisors invested 0.24% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Virtu Fincl has invested 0.02% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Arizona State Retirement Systems, Arizona-based fund reported 157,792 shares. Creative Planning has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Bragg Advsr has 1,267 shares. World Asset holds 0.29% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 29,652 shares. Miles Inc holds 9,258 shares or 1.55% of its portfolio.

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $2.29 earnings per share, up 8.53% or $0.18 from last year’s $2.11 per share. NEE’s profit will be $1.10 billion for 22.79 P/E if the $2.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.09% EPS growth.

Analysts await Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $2.32 earnings per share, up 64.54% or $0.91 from last year’s $1.41 per share. PXD’s profit will be $390.75 million for 15.55 P/E if the $2.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Pioneer Natural Resources Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.78% EPS growth.

Hahn Capital Management Llc, which manages about $805.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:LH) by 56,939 shares to 199,639 shares, valued at $30.54 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Emcor Group (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 739 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,361 shares, and has risen its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 187 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 144.67 million shares or 1.57% less from 146.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westfield Capital Mgmt Co Ltd Partnership has 496,846 shares for 0.58% of their portfolio. Metropolitan Life Co Ny holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 170,442 shares. Fifth Third Bank & Trust holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 133,509 shares. Sun Life holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 286 shares. Renaissance Investment Group Inc Lc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 17,809 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 72,407 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Citadel Advisors Lc holds 1.73 million shares. Cambridge Inv Advsrs Incorporated has 6,047 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Shell Asset Mngmt owns 0.09% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 27,391 shares. 98,270 are held by Hap Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company. Ibm Retirement Fund has 2,615 shares. Pennsylvania-based Live Your Vision Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 14,167 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Management Inc has 0.07% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Tower Bridge Advsrs reported 0% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD).