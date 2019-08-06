Mohawk Industries (MHK) Stake Lifted by Columbia Asset Management; Apple (AAPL) Holder Eagle Ridge Investment Management Has Cut Position by $363,825 as Market Valuation Rose

Eagle Ridge Investment Management decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 10.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Ridge Investment Management sold 1,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 16,550 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.14 million, down from 18,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $881.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $195.02. About 21.52M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 22/05/2018 – Apple Partner TSMC Is Said to Start Making Chips for New IPhones; 27/03/2018 – APPLE: NEW IPAD COSTS $299 FOR SCHOOLS, $329 FOR END USERS; 17/05/2018 – ADM HAD A ‘FANTASTIC APRIL,’ FEELS CAN MANAGE THROUGH CHINA’S THREATENED TARIFFS ON U.S. SOY IMPORTS -CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 10/04/2018 – Gender Pay Scorecard: Failing Grades For Facebook, Goldman Sachs And Walmart; Top Marks For Apple, Nike And Wells Fargo; 12/04/2018 – Companies like Google, Apple and Facebook are signing a relatively new type of deal that supports new U.S. renewable energy projects; 26/03/2018 – Golden Apple Surprises Remarkable Teachers with Prestigious Award for Excellence in Teaching; 05/03/2018 – Apple Cash Pressure on Ireland May Ease as Collection Nears; 25/04/2018 – Novartis’ digital drive continues with eye-disease app; 27/04/2018 – Apple performance can rise above ‘peak smartphone’ fears; 22/05/2018 – MacDailyNews: Apple to launch $199 HomePod under Beats brand, says

Columbia Asset Management increased its stake in Mohawk Industries Inc (MHK) by 123.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbia Asset Management bought 3,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.88% . The institutional investor held 5,619 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $709,000, up from 2,519 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbia Asset Management who had been investing in Mohawk Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $116.81. About 296,899 shares traded. Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) has declined 32.49% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.49% the S&P500. Some Historical MHK News: 03/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 3 / 2018 – Conduent Education Services, LLC – Mohawk Valley Region; 21/04/2018 – DJ Mohawk Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MHK); 26/04/2018 – Mohawk 1Q Net $208.8M; 16/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Mohawk’s IDR at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Value Adds Mohawk Industries; 26/04/2018 – MOHAWK INDUSTRIES INC – QTRLY NET SALES $2.41 BLN VS $2.22 BLN; 26/04/2018 – MOHAWK INDUSTRIES INC – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO MOHAWK INDUSTRIES, INC. $ 2.78; 26/04/2018 – MOHAWK INDUSTRIES SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $3.89 TO $3.98, EST. $4.12; 05/04/2018 – Mohawk Fine Papers Purchases Crane Stationery; 27/03/2018 – Rep. Tenney: Congresswoman Tenney Secures Contract Bringing High-Tech Jobs to Mohawk Valley

Eagle Ridge Investment Management, which manages about $215.44 million and $680.40M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in F5 Networks Inc (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 8,375 shares to 42,845 shares, valued at $6.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Mun Bd Fd Inc by 42,173 shares in the quarter, for a total of 84,603 shares, and has risen its stake in Principal Finl Group Inc (NYSE:PFG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guild Invest Mgmt Incorporated has 4.96% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Dakota Wealth Mngmt reported 57,802 shares. Ohio-based Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Liability Co has invested 3.59% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Fcg Advsr Ltd Liability Corp invested in 26,043 shares. Wunderlich Managemnt holds 1.47% or 11,074 shares in its portfolio. Alaska Permanent Cap Management invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Wendell David Associates has 3.05% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 103,011 shares. Independent Invsts owns 27.74% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 374 shares. Cap Fund Mngmt Sa holds 0.35% or 248,854 shares. Country Club Tru Na accumulated 1% or 44,496 shares. Opus Investment Incorporated invested in 0.51% or 13,500 shares. Ashmore Wealth Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.27 million shares or 14.07% of its portfolio. Lucas Management has invested 6.94% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Sabal Trust invested in 15,878 shares or 0.27% of the stock. The California-based Fort Point Capital Prns Llc has invested 1.87% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $2.00 million activity.

