Mohawk Industries (MHK) Shareholder Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Trimmed Its Stake by $51.20 Million as Stock Declined; Union Pacific Com (UNP) Holder Girard Partners LTD Has Decreased Holding by $307,614 as Market Value Rose

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc decreased its stake in Mohawk Industries Inc (MHK) by 98.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc sold 406,320 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.88% . The institutional investor held 7,843 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $989,000, down from 414,163 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc who had been investing in Mohawk Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $118.81. About 445,136 shares traded. Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) has declined 32.49% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.49% the S&P500.

Girard Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp Com (UNP) by 3.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Girard Partners Ltd sold 1,842 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 50,687 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.47 million, down from 52,529 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Girard Partners Ltd who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $164.6. About 2.06M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 27/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP UNP.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $164 FROM $162; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CFO SAYS TARIFFS WOULD HURT U.S. JOBS; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO LANCE FRITZ SAYS HIRING BONUSES HAVE BEEN IMPLEMENTED BY CO IN CERTAIN AREAS ONLY AND NOT ACROSS THE BOARD – CNBC; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS COAL, INTL INTERMODAL DRAGGING ON PRICING; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CITES `UNANTICIPATED OPERATIONAL ISSUES’; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES 2018 PRODUCTIVITY LESS THAN $300-350M GOAL; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PTC TO BE 100% INSTALLED BY YR END 2018; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC HAD EXPECTED 100% IMPLEMENTATON BY YR END 2018; 06/03/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation CFO Rob Knight to Address the J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Net $1.3B

Analysts await Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.66 earnings per share, down 19.15% or $0.63 from last year’s $3.29 per share. MHK’s profit will be $193.66 million for 11.17 P/E if the $2.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.89 actual earnings per share reported by Mohawk Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.96% negative EPS growth.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.61 million activity. Shares for $235,375 were bought by BRUCKMANN BRUCE on Tuesday, August 6.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.67B for 16.93 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

