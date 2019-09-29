Mohawk Industries (MHK) Shareholder Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas Lifted Position; Bottomline Technologies (EPAY) Shareholder Investment Management Of Virginia Has Lowered Its Position

Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas increased its stake in Mohawk Industries (MHK) by 19.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas bought 3,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.88% . The institutional investor held 22,900 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.38M, up from 19,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas who had been investing in Mohawk Industries for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $123.58. About 530,342 shares traded. Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) has declined 32.49% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.49% the S&P500. Some Historical MHK News: 16/03/2018 – NATIONAL GRID PLC NG.L – THREE-YEAR RATE PLAN APPROVED FOR NIAGARA MOHAWK ELECTRIC & GAS, NEW YORK; 26/04/2018 – MOHAWK INDUSTRIES INC – QTRLY NET SALES $2.41 BLN VS $2.22 BLN; 16/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Mohawk’s IDR at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 01/05/2018 – Invesque Inc. Closes on Previously Announced Acquisition of Toronto Based Mohawk Medical Properties REIT; 26/04/2018 – Mohawk Sees 2Q EPS $3.89-EPS $3.98; 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Value Adds Mohawk Industries; 29/03/2018 – Decommissioned Downtown Alectra Utilities’ Substation Becomes Mohawk’s New Energy and Power Utilities Lab; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Bank of America, Abbott Laboratories, Analog Devices, Mohawk Industries, Maxwell; 26/04/2018 – MOHAWK INDUSTRIES SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $3.89 TO $3.98, EST. $4.12; 24/05/2018 – Mohawk Industries: Frans De Cock Retires From Board

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc decreased its stake in Bottomline Technologies Inc. (EPAY) by 5.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc sold 10,297 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.73% . The institutional investor held 188,037 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.32M, down from 198,334 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc who had been investing in Bottomline Technologies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.92% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $38.84. About 146,314 shares traded. Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) has declined 21.30% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.30% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 48 investors sold MHK shares while 129 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 55.57 million shares or 2.31% more from 54.32 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 30,600 were accumulated by Majedie Asset Limited. Capstone Investment Advisors Limited Liability Co invested in 0% or 2,412 shares. First Manhattan accumulated 632 shares or 0% of the stock. Alpine Woods Ltd Llc accumulated 2,000 shares. Css Ltd Company Il stated it has 4,654 shares. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). Veritable LP holds 1,702 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) for 2,680 shares. Balyasny Asset Ltd Liability Corporation owns 132,476 shares. Bancorporation Of America De has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). Cubist Systematic Strategies holds 0.01% or 2,372 shares. Wetherby Asset reported 1,608 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Ser Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). Stephens Ar holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) for 18,030 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd accumulated 2,947 shares.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.61 million activity. BALCAEN FILIP had bought 12,500 shares worth $1.37M on Thursday, August 15.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.19, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 25 investors sold EPAY shares while 56 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 37.80 million shares or 0.91% less from 38.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Pennsylvania-based Susquehanna Intl Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0% in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). 775,489 were accumulated by Aristotle Capital Boston Ltd Liability. Glenmede Tru Na stated it has 7,660 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pinebridge LP reported 27,724 shares. 1,358 were reported by Mutual Of America Cap Management Ltd. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 2,308 shares. Moreover, Thrivent For Lutherans has 0% invested in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). New York State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 43,700 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund invested in 0.01% or 14,876 shares. Lpl Financial Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 5,298 shares. Jane Street Gru Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Mirae Asset Invests reported 128,268 shares. 106,943 were reported by Balyasny Asset Limited Liability Com. 5,838 are owned by Fdx. Moreover, Arizona State Retirement Systems has 0.03% invested in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc).

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc, which manages about $417.72M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 56,300 shares to 131,450 shares, valued at $9.56 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 3D Systems Corp. (NYSE:DDD) by 2.08 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.14 million shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Dow Jones Industrial Aver (DIA).