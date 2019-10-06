Mohawk Industries (MHK) Shareholder Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas Has Boosted Position by $558,600; Valley National Advisers Stake in Compass Minerals Intl (CMP) Has Cut by $797,857

Valley National Advisers Inc decreased its stake in Compass Minerals Intl Inc (CMP) by 99.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valley National Advisers Inc sold 13,523 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.69% . The institutional investor held 101 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6,000, down from 13,624 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc who had been investing in Compass Minerals Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.85B market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $54.81. About 103,025 shares traded. Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) has declined 17.56% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CMP News: 16/04/2018 – Compass Minerals to Host Conference Call to Discuss First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 20/04/2018 – DJ Compass Minerals International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMP); 28/04/2018 – UNIFOR: COMPASS MINERALS MINE WORKERS ON STRIKE; 15/05/2018 – Compass Minerals at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Lwrs Compass Minerals Rtg To ‘BB-‘; Otlk Neg; 14/05/2018 – S&P REVISES COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL INC. TO RATING ‘BB-‘ FROM ‘BB’; 27/04/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS: LABOR STRIKE AT GODERICH, ONTARIO, SALT MINE; 27/04/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL – EXPECTS A MINIMAL IMPACT ON SALT PRODUCTION COSTS RESULTING FROM STRIKE; 01/05/2018 – Compass Minerals 1Q EPS 37c; 27/04/2018 – STATEMENT FROM COMPASS MINERALS GODERICH MINE REGARDING UNIFOR LOCAL 16-0 STRIKE

Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas increased its stake in Mohawk Industries (MHK) by 19.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas bought 3,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.88% . The institutional investor held 22,900 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.38 million, up from 19,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas who had been investing in Mohawk Industries for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.73B market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $124.06. About 633,939 shares traded. Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) has declined 32.49% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.49% the S&P500. Some Historical MHK News: 26/04/2018 – Correct: Mohawk Sees 2Q Adj EPS $3.89-Adj EPS $3.98, Not EPS; 24/05/2018 – Mohawk Industries: Frans De Cock Retires From Board; 26/04/2018 – MOHAWK INDUSTRIES INC – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO MOHAWK INDUSTRIES, INC. $ 2.78; 16/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Mohawk’s IDR at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Bank of America, Abbott Laboratories, Analog Devices, Mohawk Industries, Maxwell; 03/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 3 / 2018 – Conduent Education Services, LLC – Mohawk Valley Region; 01/05/2018 – Invesque Inc. Closes on Previously Announced Acquisition of Toronto Based Mohawk Medical Properties REIT; 15/05/2018 – Maverick Adds Mohawk Industries, Exits Andeavor: 13F; 27/03/2018 – Rep. Tenney: Congresswoman Tenney Secures Contract Bringing High-Tech Jobs to Mohawk Valley; 15/05/2018 – Maverick Capital Buys New 1.4% Position in Mohawk Industries

Analysts await Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.68 EPS, up 83.78% or $0.31 from last year’s $0.37 per share. CMP’s profit will be $22.95M for 20.15 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.29 actual EPS reported by Compass Minerals International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -334.48% EPS growth.

Valley National Advisers Inc, which manages about $555.94M and $363.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO) by 31,569 shares to 36,461 shares, valued at $3.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHF) by 16,118 shares in the quarter, for a total of 338,640 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHC).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $347,549 activity. Fischer Valdemar L bought $104,400 worth of stock. Shares for $36,019 were bought by Standen James D. on Monday, May 13. GRANT RICHARD S also bought $18,153 worth of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) shares. $98,920 worth of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) shares were bought by Crutchfield Kevin S. $53,510 worth of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) shares were bought by Reece Joseph E.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.58, from 1.82 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 26 investors sold CMP shares while 69 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 29.96 million shares or 1.14% less from 30.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans accumulated 0% or 8,955 shares. Aperio Limited has 0.01% invested in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) for 34,656 shares. 554,505 were reported by Northern Tru. Wells Fargo Mn reported 458,686 shares. Piedmont has 0.01% invested in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). Archford Strategies Limited Liability Corp holds 0.02% or 799 shares. The Connecticut-based Point72 Asset Mngmt LP has invested 0% in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). Frontier Mgmt Com Lc has 150,405 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Co has 0% invested in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) for 100 shares. Callahan Advisors Llc has invested 0.07% in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). Great West Life Assurance Communication Can has invested 0% of its portfolio in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). Lord Abbett accumulated 23,002 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 189,126 shares. Bernzott Advsrs reported 612,937 shares. Cubic Asset Mngmt Ltd accumulated 67,533 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 48 investors sold MHK shares while 129 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 55.57 million shares or 2.31% more from 54.32 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mariner Ltd Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). Fil Ltd owns 1 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 16,775 are owned by Mraz Amerine & Associate. Jpmorgan Chase & Company invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). Barnett And Communications reported 0.12% in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). Md Sass Invsts Svcs Inc invested in 3.67% or 107,462 shares. Barclays Public Limited Com, United Kingdom-based fund reported 95,414 shares. Olstein Capital Management LP holds 1.33% or 55,500 shares. Majedie Asset accumulated 0.35% or 30,600 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Ltd Com has invested 0.02% in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). Manufacturers Life Insur The reported 48,916 shares. 310,432 are owned by Massachusetts Financial Com Ma. Jane Street Grp Inc Ltd Liability, a New York-based fund reported 12,287 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board reported 362,710 shares. Hrt Fincl Ltd Co holds 0.04% or 4,251 shares.

