Mohawk Industries (MHK) Shareholder Eagle Capital Management Upped Stake; United Parcel Service (UPS) Valuation Rose While Conning Boosted Holding

Conning Inc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 7.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Conning Inc bought 31,833 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 432,428 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $44.66 million, up from 400,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Conning Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.32B market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $117.49. About 2.28M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 28/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups Hellenic Telecommunications To ‘BB’; Outlook Pos; 13/03/2018 – OECD Ups 2019 World Growth Forecast to 3.9% from 3.6%; 12/04/2018 – UPS Consumer Survey Shows Popularity of Third-Party Marketplaces; 19/03/2018 – General Dynamics Stands Pat With CSRA Bid as New Suitor Ups Ante; 23/05/2018 – UPS TO BOOST CHARGE ON OVERSIZED ITEMS IN SMALL-PACKAGE NETWORK; 15/03/2018 – UPS To Hold Webcast On Adopting New Accounting Standards; 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Global Balanced Cuts UPS, Buys More Oracle; 05/04/2018 – Amazon and UPS have been arguing over the post office’s cost structure through public filings with the Postal Regulatory Commission, the federal arm in charge of setting prices for the Postal Service; 11/03/2018 – The Register: Rant launches Eric Raymond’s next project: open-source the UPS; 02/05/2018 – S&PGR Ups Calif Comnty Coll Fincg Auth 2003 Bnd Rtg To ‘AA+’

Eagle Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Mohawk Industries Inc (MHK) by 0.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Capital Management Llc bought 10,784 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.88% . The hedge fund held 4.60 million shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $678.66M, up from 4.59 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mohawk Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.73B market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $124.06. About 633,939 shares traded. Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) has declined 32.49% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.49% the S&P500. Some Historical MHK News: 13/03/2018 NY Warn Notices: 3 / 13 / 2018 – Conduent Education Services, LLC – Mohawk Valley Region; 09/04/2018 – Virginia Gov: Governor Northam Announces Mohawk Industries to Expand in Carroll County; 01/05/2018 – Mohawk Medical Properties REIT Sells to Invesque Inc. for C$177M and Announces Approval and Closing of Arrangement; 26/04/2018 – MOHAWK INDUSTRIES INC – QTRLY NET SALES $2.41 BLN VS $2.22 BLN; 26/04/2018 – Mohawk 1Q Net $208.8M; 26/04/2018 – Mohawk 1Q Adj EPS $3.01; 05/04/2018 – Mohawk Fine Papers Purchases Crane Stationery; 21/04/2018 – DJ Mohawk Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MHK); 16/03/2018 – NATIONAL GRID PLC NG.L – THREE-YEAR RATE PLAN APPROVED FOR NIAGARA MOHAWK ELECTRIC & GAS, NEW YORK; 29/03/2018 – Decommissioned Downtown Alectra Utilities’ Substation Becomes Mohawk’s New Energy and Power Utilities Lab

Conning Inc, which manages about $80.03 billion and $3.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yum Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM) by 25,430 shares to 5,949 shares, valued at $658,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 16,463 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,484 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (HYG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1.

Eagle Capital Management Llc, which manages about $23.89 billion and $28.60 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anadarko Petroleum Corp (NYSE:APC) by 493,552 shares to 2.87M shares, valued at $202.39M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in A by 20,097 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 697,906 shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.61 million activity. Shares for $1.37 million were bought by BALCAEN FILIP on Thursday, August 15.