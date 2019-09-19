Mohawk Industries (MHK) Position Has Boosted by Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas; As Lyondellbasell Industries N V (LYB) Market Valuation Declined, Hallmark Capital Management Lifted Stake by $420,110

Hallmark Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N V (LYB) by 18.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hallmark Capital Management Inc bought 4,885 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The institutional investor held 31,332 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.70M, up from 26,447 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $89.35. About 783,182 shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 10/04/2018 – AIR LIQUIDE IN PACT LYONDELLBASELL FOR PETROCHEMICAL PLANT; 26/03/2018 – LYONDELL HOUSTON REFINERY LARGE CRUDE UNIT RESTARTED; SMALL CRUDE UNIT RESTARTING; 30/03/2018 – LyondellBasell names Jacinth Smiley Chief Accounting Officer; 16/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Sees $150M Run-Rate Cost Synergies Witin 2 Years of Acquisition of A. Schulma; 22/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL GETS CHINESE ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR PURCHASE OF; 26/03/2018 – Lyondell Houston restarts large crude unit; 30/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Names Jacinth Smiley As Chief Accounting Officer — MarketWatch; 18/04/2018 – A SCHULMAN INC – A. SCHULMAN CONTINUES TO EXPECT TRANSACTION TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF CALENDAR YEAR 2018; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – “ROBUST GLOBAL DEMAND AND RECENT HIGHER OIL PRICES CONTINUE TO SUPPORT STRONG POLYOLEFIN PRICING”

Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas increased its stake in Mohawk Industries (MHK) by 19.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas bought 3,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.88% . The institutional investor held 22,900 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.38M, up from 19,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas who had been investing in Mohawk Industries for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $124.7. About 237,502 shares traded. Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) has declined 32.49% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.49% the S&P500. Some Historical MHK News: 26/04/2018 – MOHAWK INDUSTRIES INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $3.01; 21/04/2018 – DJ Mohawk Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MHK); 05/04/2018 – Mohawk Fine Papers Purchases Crane Stationery; 26/04/2018 – Correct: Mohawk Sees 2Q Adj EPS $3.89-Adj EPS $3.98, Not EPS; 16/03/2018 – NATIONAL GRID PLC NG.L – THREE-YEAR RATE PLAN APPROVED FOR NIAGARA MOHAWK ELECTRIC & GAS, NEW YORK; 26/04/2018 – Mohawk 1Q Adj EPS $3.01; 16/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Mohawk’s IDR at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 03/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 3 / 2018 – Conduent Education Services, LLC – Mohawk Valley Region; 24/05/2018 – Mohawk Industries: Frans De Cock Retires From Board; 26/04/2018 – MOHAWK INDUSTRIES 1Q ADJ EPS $3.01, EST. $3

Hallmark Capital Management Inc, which manages about $816.74M and $942.09M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc (NYSE:HON) by 2,362 shares to 117,651 shares, valued at $20.54 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alaska Air Group Inc (NYSE:ALK) by 5,538 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,912 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $57.54 million activity. AI INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS LLC also bought $57.04M worth of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) shares.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.61 million activity. BALCAEN FILIP had bought 12,500 shares worth $1.37M.