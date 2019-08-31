Mohawk Industries (MHK) Holder Seabridge Investment Advisors Boosted Stake; As Triple Point Venture Growth (TPVG) Stock Price Were Volatile, Shareholder Delphi Management Has Cut Its Position by $407,810

Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Mohawk Industries Inc (MHK) by 80.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc bought 6,224 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.88% . The institutional investor held 13,926 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.76M, up from 7,702 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mohawk Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.32B market cap company. The stock increased 1.87% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $118.89. About 588,536 shares traded. Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) has declined 32.49% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.49% the S&P500. Some Historical MHK News: 01/05/2018 – Mohawk Medical Properties REIT Sells to Invesque Inc. for C$177M and Announces Approval and Closing of Arrangement; 29/03/2018 – Decommissioned Downtown Alectra Utilities’ Substation Becomes Mohawk’s New Energy and Power Utilities Lab; 24/05/2018 – Mohawk Industries: Frans De Cock Retires From Board; 27/03/2018 – Rep. Tenney: Congresswoman Tenney Secures Contract Bringing High-Tech Jobs to Mohawk Valley; 26/04/2018 – MOHAWK INDUSTRIES INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $3.01; 26/04/2018 – Mohawk 1Q Adj EPS $3.01; 26/04/2018 – Mohawk 1Q EPS $2.78; 26/04/2018 – Correct: Mohawk Sees 2Q Adj EPS $3.89-Adj EPS $3.98, Not EPS; 01/05/2018 – Invesque Inc. Closes on Previously Announced Acquisition of Toronto Based Mohawk Medical Properties REIT; 26/04/2018 – MOHAWK INDUSTRIES INC – QTRLY NET SALES $2.41 BLN VS $2.22 BLN

Delphi Management Inc decreased its stake in Triple Point Venture Growth (TPVG) by 20.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delphi Management Inc sold 31,370 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 124,768 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.72M, down from 156,138 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delphi Management Inc who had been investing in Triple Point Venture Growth for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $398.00M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $16.01. About 318,498 shares traded or 36.40% up from the average. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) has 0.00% since August 31, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical TPVG News: 15/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs Group Buys 9% of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC; 02/05/2018 – TRIPLEPOINT VENTURE GOT EXEMPTIVE ORDER FROM SEC ON MARCH 23; 02/05/2018 – SEC ORDER ALLOWS TPVG CO-INVESTMENT WITH TRIPLEPOINT CAPITAL; 02/05/2018 Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC; 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: TRIPLEPOINT GOT SEC EXEMPTIVE ORDER ON MARCH 28

Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $689.24 million and $299.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) by 12,453 shares to 900 shares, valued at $85,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cl A by 561 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,219 shares, and cut its stake in Estee Lauder Cos. Inc. (NYSE:EL).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.61 million activity. BALCAEN FILIP bought 12,500 shares worth $1.37M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold MHK shares while 111 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 54.32 million shares or 1.44% less from 55.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Life Insur invested in 5,980 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Nine Masts accumulated 4,627 shares. Highlander Cap holds 0.52% or 6,725 shares in its portfolio. Fenimore Asset Mgmt owns 1.65% invested in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) for 359,627 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd reported 118 shares stake. 6 are held by Tci Wealth Advsrs. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Lc holds 1,604 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Fourpoints Managers Sas has 19,100 shares. Paragon Assocs And Paragon Assocs Ii Joint Venture stated it has 2.38% of its portfolio in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). Nuwave Inv Ltd Co invested in 0.42% or 2,857 shares. Legal General Gru Public Ltd Company has invested 0.03% in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 22,149 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ontario – Canada-based Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.01% in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). American Commerce Tx reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). Hartford Inv Management Communication invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK).

