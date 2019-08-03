Mohawk Industries (MHK) Holder Seabridge Investment Advisors Boosted Its Stake by $784,224; South Dakota Investment Council Position in Suncor Energy New (SU) Cut by $1.41 Million

Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Mohawk Industries Inc (MHK) by 80.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc bought 6,224 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.88% . The institutional investor held 13,926 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.76 million, up from 7,702 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mohawk Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $120.38. About 745,323 shares traded. Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) has declined 32.49% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.49% the S&P500. Some Historical MHK News: 29/03/2018 – Decommissioned Downtown Alectra Utilities’ Substation Becomes Mohawk’s New Energy and Power Utilities Lab; 26/04/2018 – Mohawk Sees 2Q EPS $3.89-EPS $3.98; 26/04/2018 – MOHAWK INDUSTRIES SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $3.89 TO $3.98, EST. $4.12; 05/04/2018 – Mohawk Fine Papers Purchases Crane Stationery; 24/05/2018 – Mohawk Industries: Frans De Cock Retires From Board; 01/05/2018 – Mohawk Industries at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 15/05/2018 – Maverick Capital Buys New 1.4% Position in Mohawk Industries; 26/04/2018 – Mohawk 1Q EPS $2.78; 26/04/2018 – MOHAWK INDUSTRIES INC – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO MOHAWK INDUSTRIES, INC. $ 2.78; 15/05/2018 – Maverick Adds Mohawk Industries, Exits Andeavor: 13F

South Dakota Investment Council decreased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (SU) by 21.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Dakota Investment Council sold 44,160 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.77% . The institutional investor held 165,848 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.38M, down from 210,008 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Dakota Investment Council who had been investing in Suncor Energy Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $28.43. About 6.53 million shares traded or 116.10% up from the average. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 32.10% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 29/05/2018 – SUNCOR ON TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE DEAL – SUPPORT IMPROVING MARKET ACCESS TO ENSURE CANADA ACHIEVES “FAIR RECOGNITION AND FULL VALUE” FOR ENERGY RE; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Value Opportunities Adds Suncor Energy; 12/04/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC SU.TO : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$63 FROM C$60; 21/05/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC SU.TO : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$62 FROM C$50; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY SEES SYNCRUDE FY PRODUCTION WITHIN GUIDANCE RANGE; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR EXPECTS LARGE DIFFERENTIALS UNTIL PIPELINES ARE BUILT; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC – PRODUCTION FROM E&P IS TRACKING ABOVE PLAN; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR ENCOURAGED BY SUPPORT FOR TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION; 01/05/2018 – Suncor Ramping Up Megaprojects as Refining Unit Protects Prices; 29/05/2018 – SUNCOR SAYS IT SUPPORTS ACTIONS THAT CONTINUE TO ADVANCE CERTAINTY THAT TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE WILL BE BUILT

South Dakota Investment Council, which manages about $4.73B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Concho Res Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 12,300 shares to 47,642 shares, valued at $5.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 4,836 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,641 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Analysts await Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.61 EPS, down 16.44% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.73 per share. SU’s profit will be $951.45 million for 11.65 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Suncor Energy Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 0.86 in 2018Q4.

Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $689.24 million and $299.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 12,443 shares to 28,499 shares, valued at $2.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spx Corporation (SPW) by 31,471 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 86,310 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG).

