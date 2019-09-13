Mohawk Industries (MHK) Holder Columbia Asset Management Has Lifted Stake by $371,175; As Norfolk Southern (NSC) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Marketfield Asset Management Has Decreased Stake by $2.12 Million

Marketfield Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 21.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marketfield Asset Management Llc sold 10,630 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 38,290 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.63M, down from 48,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marketfield Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $178.56. About 1.58M shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 16/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: NORFOLK SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY-ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION-IN AURORA, PORTAGE COUNTY, OHIO; 09/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern at Bank of America Conference May 15; 03/05/2018 – FOX 29: #BREAKING: #SEPTA service on the Wilmington/Newark Regional Rail Line will remain suspended through the end of toda…; 22/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN 1Q RAILWAY OPER REV $2.7B, EST. $2.68B; 16/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern Remaining Neutral Toward TRC’s Offer; 26/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $192 FROM $186; 07/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN RESPONDS TO FRA REQUEST FOR INFO ON AUTOMATION; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – INCREASING EXPECTED ANNUAL SHARE REPURCHASES TO $1.5 BLN FOR 2018; 14/03/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS UNRAVELING OF COST IMPROVEMENT STORY AND DETERIORATION IN COAL FUNDAMENTALS ARE KEY RISKS TO TP

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 36 investors sold NSC shares while 383 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 243 raised stakes. 183.70 million shares or 2.00% less from 187.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. National Asset holds 0.03% or 1,531 shares. Chicago Equity Prtn Lc owns 22,015 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Arcadia Mgmt Mi stated it has 0.04% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Sand Hill Glob Ltd invested in 1,333 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt owns 46,930 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap Mgmt invested in 1,500 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Moon Cap Limited Co holds 3,226 shares. Alpine Woods Cap Invsts Limited Co owns 2,003 shares. Bokf Na invested in 0.19% or 39,626 shares. Fruth Inv Mgmt stated it has 0.8% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Gamble Jones Investment Counsel accumulated 27,553 shares or 0.47% of the stock. Tru Company Of Toledo Na Oh holds 31,643 shares. Alyeska Inv Grp Inc Lp, Illinois-based fund reported 182,129 shares. Asset Management One owns 165,161 shares. Georgia-based Lakeview Ptnrs Ltd Company has invested 0.23% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC).

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $100,546 activity.

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $720.82 million for 16.17 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual earnings per share reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.61 million activity. BALCAEN FILIP had bought 12,500 shares worth $1.37 million on Thursday, August 15.