Mohawk Industries Inc. (MHK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Fuling Global Inc. (NASDAQ:FORK)

Both Mohawk Industries Inc. (NYSE:MHK) and Fuling Global Inc. (NASDAQ:FORK) are Home Furnishings & Fixtures companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mohawk Industries Inc. 134 0.88 N/A 10.75 11.60 Fuling Global Inc. 2 0.28 N/A 0.63 3.28

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Mohawk Industries Inc. and Fuling Global Inc. Fuling Global Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Mohawk Industries Inc. The company that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Mohawk Industries Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Fuling Global Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mohawk Industries Inc. 0.00% 11.5% 6.5% Fuling Global Inc. 0.00% 16.7% 8.4%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.39 beta indicates that Mohawk Industries Inc. is 39.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Fuling Global Inc.’s 65.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.35 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Mohawk Industries Inc. is 1.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.7. The Current Ratio of rival Fuling Global Inc. is 1.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.8. Mohawk Industries Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Fuling Global Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Mohawk Industries Inc. and Fuling Global Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mohawk Industries Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Fuling Global Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$152 is Mohawk Industries Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 17.76%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Mohawk Industries Inc. and Fuling Global Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 88.3% and 2.4%. 0.4% are Mohawk Industries Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Fuling Global Inc. has 70.91% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mohawk Industries Inc. -19.26% -17.26% -7.88% -0.87% -32.49% 6.61% Fuling Global Inc. -5.05% -0.48% -11.54% -44.95% -40% -46.23%

For the past year Mohawk Industries Inc. has 6.61% stronger performance while Fuling Global Inc. has -46.23% weaker performance.

Summary

On 10 of the 11 factors Mohawk Industries Inc. beats Fuling Global Inc.

Mohawk Industries, Inc. designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW). The Global Ceramic segment provides a range of ceramic tile, porcelain tile, and natural stone products; and sources, markets, and distributes other tile related products. This segment markets and distributes its products under the American Olean, Daltile, KAI, Kerama Marazzi, Marazzi, and Ragno brands. The Flooring NA segment offers product lines in a range of colors, textures, and patterns, including carpets, rugs, and carpet pads; hardwood and laminate products; and luxury vinyl tiles and sheet vinyl products. This segment markets and distributes its flooring products under the Aladdin, Columbia Flooring, Durkan, Horizon, IVC, Karastan, Mohawk, Pergo, Portico, QuickStep, and SmartStrand brands. The Flooring ROW segment provides laminate and hardwood flooring, as well as roofing elements, insulation boards, medium-density fiberboards, chipboards, and vinyl flooring products under the IVC, Moduleo, Pergo, Quick-Step, and Unilin brands; and licenses patents related to flooring manufacturers. The company sells its products through independent distributors, home centers, floor covering retailers, ceramic specialists, commercial contractors, commercial end users, mass merchandisers, department stores, shop at home, buying groups, retailers, and wholesalers, as well as private labeling programs. Mohawk Industries, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Calhoun, Georgia.

Fuling Global Inc. produces and distributes plastic service ware in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company offers disposable cutlery, including forks, knives, spoons, and utensils; drinking straws; cups and plates; and other plastics products. It sells its products directly, as well as through distributors to dealers, QSRs, manufacturers, and retailers. The company exports its products to the United States and Europe. Fuling Global Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Wenling, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.