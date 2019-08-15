Mohawk Industries Inc. (MHK) and Nova LifeStyle Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY) Contrasting side by side

Mohawk Industries Inc. (NYSE:MHK) and Nova LifeStyle Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY), both competing one another are Home Furnishings & Fixtures companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mohawk Industries Inc. 136 0.80 N/A 10.75 11.60 Nova LifeStyle Inc. 1 0.25 N/A 0.13 6.36

Demonstrates Mohawk Industries Inc. and Nova LifeStyle Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Nova LifeStyle Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Mohawk Industries Inc. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher P/E ratio. Mohawk Industries Inc.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Nova LifeStyle Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mohawk Industries Inc. 0.00% 11.5% 6.5% Nova LifeStyle Inc. 0.00% 4.8% 4%

Volatility and Risk

Mohawk Industries Inc. has a beta of 1.39 and its 39.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Nova LifeStyle Inc. has beta of 2.48 which is 148.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Mohawk Industries Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.4 and 0.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Nova LifeStyle Inc. are 42.7 and 39 respectively. Nova LifeStyle Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Mohawk Industries Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Mohawk Industries Inc. and Nova LifeStyle Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mohawk Industries Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Nova LifeStyle Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$170.5 is Mohawk Industries Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 53.95%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 88.3% of Mohawk Industries Inc. shares and 4.3% of Nova LifeStyle Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.4% of Mohawk Industries Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mohawk Industries Inc. -19.26% -17.26% -7.88% -0.87% -32.49% 6.61% Nova LifeStyle Inc. -3.07% 12.33% 6.08% 17.14% -55.31% 78.18%

For the past year Mohawk Industries Inc. was less bullish than Nova LifeStyle Inc.

Summary

Mohawk Industries Inc. beats Nova LifeStyle Inc. on 10 of the 11 factors.

Mohawk Industries, Inc. designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW). The Global Ceramic segment provides a range of ceramic tile, porcelain tile, and natural stone products; and sources, markets, and distributes other tile related products. This segment markets and distributes its products under the American Olean, Daltile, KAI, Kerama Marazzi, Marazzi, and Ragno brands. The Flooring NA segment offers product lines in a range of colors, textures, and patterns, including carpets, rugs, and carpet pads; hardwood and laminate products; and luxury vinyl tiles and sheet vinyl products. This segment markets and distributes its flooring products under the Aladdin, Columbia Flooring, Durkan, Horizon, IVC, Karastan, Mohawk, Pergo, Portico, QuickStep, and SmartStrand brands. The Flooring ROW segment provides laminate and hardwood flooring, as well as roofing elements, insulation boards, medium-density fiberboards, chipboards, and vinyl flooring products under the IVC, Moduleo, Pergo, Quick-Step, and Unilin brands; and licenses patents related to flooring manufacturers. The company sells its products through independent distributors, home centers, floor covering retailers, ceramic specialists, commercial contractors, commercial end users, mass merchandisers, department stores, shop at home, buying groups, retailers, and wholesalers, as well as private labeling programs. Mohawk Industries, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Calhoun, Georgia.

Nova LifeStyle, Inc. and its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells residential furniture for middle and upper middle-income consumers worldwide. The company develops upholstered, wood, and metal-based residential furniture for the living rooms, dining rooms, bedrooms, and home offices. It also offers sofas, chairs, dining tables, beds, entertainment consoles, cabinets, and cupboards. The company offers its products under the Diamond Sofa, Colorful World, Giorgio Mobili, and Bright Swallow brands. It sells its products through Internet sales and direct sales primarily to furniture distributors and retailers. Nova LifeStyle, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Commerce, California.