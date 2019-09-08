Mohawk Industries Inc. (MHK) and Hooker Furniture Corporation (NASDAQ:HOFT) Contrasting side by side

Since Mohawk Industries Inc. (NYSE:MHK) and Hooker Furniture Corporation (NASDAQ:HOFT) are part of the Home Furnishings & Fixtures industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mohawk Industries Inc. 134 0.86 N/A 10.75 11.60 Hooker Furniture Corporation 25 0.33 N/A 2.94 7.10

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Mohawk Industries Inc. and Hooker Furniture Corporation. Hooker Furniture Corporation has lower revenue and earnings than Mohawk Industries Inc. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Mohawk Industries Inc. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Hooker Furniture Corporation, indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mohawk Industries Inc. 0.00% 11.5% 6.5% Hooker Furniture Corporation 0.00% 13.6% 9.3%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.39 shows that Mohawk Industries Inc. is 39.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Hooker Furniture Corporation’s 64.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.36 beta.

Liquidity

Mohawk Industries Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 and a Quick Ratio of 0.7. Competitively, Hooker Furniture Corporation’s Current Ratio is 3.7 and has 1.9 Quick Ratio. Hooker Furniture Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Mohawk Industries Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Mohawk Industries Inc. and Hooker Furniture Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mohawk Industries Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Hooker Furniture Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

$152 is Mohawk Industries Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 27.94%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Mohawk Industries Inc. and Hooker Furniture Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 88.3% and 87.3% respectively. 0.4% are Mohawk Industries Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 2.2% of Hooker Furniture Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mohawk Industries Inc. -19.26% -17.26% -7.88% -0.87% -32.49% 6.61% Hooker Furniture Corporation -4.18% -4.45% -30.17% -26.09% -53.67% -20.84%

For the past year Mohawk Industries Inc. has 6.61% stronger performance while Hooker Furniture Corporation has -20.84% weaker performance.

Summary

Mohawk Industries Inc. beats Hooker Furniture Corporation on 9 of the 11 factors.

Mohawk Industries, Inc. designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW). The Global Ceramic segment provides a range of ceramic tile, porcelain tile, and natural stone products; and sources, markets, and distributes other tile related products. This segment markets and distributes its products under the American Olean, Daltile, KAI, Kerama Marazzi, Marazzi, and Ragno brands. The Flooring NA segment offers product lines in a range of colors, textures, and patterns, including carpets, rugs, and carpet pads; hardwood and laminate products; and luxury vinyl tiles and sheet vinyl products. This segment markets and distributes its flooring products under the Aladdin, Columbia Flooring, Durkan, Horizon, IVC, Karastan, Mohawk, Pergo, Portico, QuickStep, and SmartStrand brands. The Flooring ROW segment provides laminate and hardwood flooring, as well as roofing elements, insulation boards, medium-density fiberboards, chipboards, and vinyl flooring products under the IVC, Moduleo, Pergo, Quick-Step, and Unilin brands; and licenses patents related to flooring manufacturers. The company sells its products through independent distributors, home centers, floor covering retailers, ceramic specialists, commercial contractors, commercial end users, mass merchandisers, department stores, shop at home, buying groups, retailers, and wholesalers, as well as private labeling programs. Mohawk Industries, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Calhoun, Georgia.

Hooker Furniture Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home furnishings marketing, design, and logistics company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household furniture products. It operates through four segments: Hooker Casegoods, Upholstery, Home Meridian, and All Other. The Hooker Casegoods segment offers a range of design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand name. The Upholstery segment provides residential offerings, including motion and stationary leather furniture under Bradington-Young brand; occasional chairs, settees, sofas, and sectional seating under Sam Moore Furniture brand; and imported upholstered furniture under Hooker Upholstery brand. The Home Meridian segment offers a range of bedroom, dining room, home office and youth furnishings, accent, and display cabinets under Pulaski Furniture and Samuel Lawrence Furniture brand names; and Prime Resources branded leather motion upholstery, as well as designs and supplies hotel furnishings for four and five star hotels under Samuel Lawrence Hospitality brand. The All Other segment supplies upholstered seating and case goods under The H Contract brand; and customer-assembled modular upholstered and case goods under the Homeware product line brand. The companyÂ’s home furnishings products are sold through retailers, including independent furniture stores, department stores, mass merchants, national chains, warehouse clubs, catalog merchants, interior designers, and e-commerce retailers. Hooker Furniture Corporation was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Martinsville, Virginia.