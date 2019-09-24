Mohawk Industries, Inc. (MHK) Analysts See $2.66 EPS; Samlyn Capital Lifted Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holding

Samlyn Capital Llc increased Disney Walt Co (DIS) stake by 83.34% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Samlyn Capital Llc acquired 554,389 shares as Disney Walt Co (DIS)’s stock rose 4.86%. The Samlyn Capital Llc holds 1.22 million shares with $170.30 million value, up from 665,200 last quarter. Disney Walt Co now has $238.61 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $132.46. About 6.11M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 30/05/2018 – Michael Jackson’s estate sues ABC for copyright infringement; 14/03/2018 – Disney: Studio Entertainment Business Segment Led by Alan Horn, Chairman of Walt Disney Studios, to Stay Virtually the Same; 22/03/2018 – Citizen to Become Official Timepiece of Walt Disney World® Resort, Disneyland® Resort and Marvel New Media’s Creative Space; 09/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – HIGHER COMPENSATION EXPENSE IN QTR RELATED TO DISNEY, NEW FOX DEALS INCLUDED IN OTHER, CORPORATE & ELIMINATIONS SEGMENT; 13/03/2018 – Investing in Disney requires a healthy dose of patience: @JimCramer; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – NEW STRUCTURE CONSOLIDATES DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SERVICES, TECHNOLOGY AND INTERNATIONAL MEDIA OPERATIONS INTO A SINGLE BUSINESS; 24/05/2018 – Netflix passes Disney and is now biggest pure media company in the world by market value; 11/05/2018 – ‘Star Wars’ spaceship lands at Disney’s ‘Solo’ premiere in Hollywood; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – PARKS AND RESORTS AND CONSUMER PRODUCTS OPERATIONS COMBINED TO CREATE NEW HUB; 13/04/2018 – Huffington Post: Here’s A Look At The Delightful Disney-Pixar Short About A Teeny Dumpling

Analysts expect Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) to report $2.66 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.63 EPS change or 19.15% from last quarter’s $3.29 EPS. MHK’s profit would be $191.93 million giving it 11.44 P/E if the $2.66 EPS is correct. After having $2.89 EPS previously, Mohawk Industries, Inc.’s analysts see -7.96% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.37% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $121.7. About 525,777 shares traded. Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) has declined 32.49% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.49% the S&P500. Some Historical MHK News: 26/04/2018 – Mohawk 1Q EPS $2.78; 01/05/2018 – Mohawk Industries at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 09/04/2018 – Virginia Gov: Governor Northam Announces Mohawk Industries to Expand in Carroll County; 01/05/2018 – Invesque Inc. Closes on Previously Announced Acquisition of Toronto Based Mohawk Medical Properties REIT; 05/05/2018 – Mohawk Industries Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for May. 10; 24/05/2018 – Mohawk Industries: Frans De Cock Retires From Board; 26/04/2018 – Mohawk Sees 2Q EPS $3.89-EPS $3.98; 26/04/2018 – MOHAWK INDUSTRIES INC – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO MOHAWK INDUSTRIES, INC. $ 2.78; 26/04/2018 – Mohawk 1Q Adj EPS $3.01; 03/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 3 / 2018 – Conduent Education Services, LLC – Mohawk Valley Region

Samlyn Capital Llc decreased Alphabet Inc stake by 4,339 shares to 68,965 valued at $74.55M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) stake by 287,681 shares and now owns 717,894 shares. Tractor Supply Co (Call) (NASDAQ:TSCO) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Manufacturers Life Ins The holds 0.49% or 3.00 million shares. 27,236 are held by Graybill Bartz Associates Limited. Wg Shaheen And Assoc Dba Whitney And reported 0.06% stake. 27,808 were accumulated by National Bank Of Hawaii. First Long Island Invsts Limited Liability holds 0.03% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 1,898 shares. Eqis Capital Management holds 41,868 shares or 0.49% of its portfolio. Mackay Shields Limited has invested 0.44% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Orca Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 3,651 shares. 15,142 are held by Kistler. First Heartland Consultants Inc owns 3,759 shares. Johnson Counsel Incorporated has invested 1.41% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 524,658 were accumulated by First Trust Advisors Lp. Decatur Mngmt Inc has 2.31% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). The Missouri-based Country Club Com Na has invested 0.96% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). D L Carlson Grp Inc invested 0.61% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Among 9 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Walt Disney has $17000 highest and $129 lowest target. $154.56’s average target is 16.68% above currents $132.46 stock price. Walt Disney had 24 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “In-Line” rating by Imperial Capital given on Tuesday, August 20. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, May 16 report. On Tuesday, April 23 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Thursday, June 6 by Citigroup. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) earned “In-Line” rating by Imperial Capital on Monday, June 17. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, May 8. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, May 7 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Tuesday, April 30. As per Wednesday, April 10, the company rating was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets. As per Wednesday, May 1, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital.

Among 2 analysts covering Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Mohawk Industries has $17600 highest and $11500 lowest target. $152’s average target is 24.90% above currents $121.7 stock price. Mohawk Industries had 8 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo upgraded Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) on Wednesday, August 21 to “Market Perform” rating. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, July 29 report.

Mohawk Industries, Inc. designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. The company has market cap of $8.78 billion. It operates through three divisions: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America , and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW). It has a 2.44 P/E ratio. The Global Ceramic segment provides a range of ceramic tile, porcelain tile, and natural stone products; and sources, markets, and distributes other tile related products.