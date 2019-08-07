Mohawk Inds (MHK) Valuation Declined While Alpine Woods Capital Investors Has Decreased Stake by $327,600; As Cornerstone Ondemand (CSOD) Market Value Rose, Profund Advisors Has Upped Holding by $469,692

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc decreased its stake in Mohawk Inds Inc (MHK) by 27.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc sold 2,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.88% . The institutional investor held 7,000 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $883,000, down from 9,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc who had been investing in Mohawk Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $117.53. About 719,308 shares traded. Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) has declined 32.49% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.49% the S&P500. Some Historical MHK News: 16/03/2018 – NATIONAL GRID PLC NG.L – THREE-YEAR RATE PLAN APPROVED FOR NIAGARA MOHAWK ELECTRIC & GAS, NEW YORK; 09/04/2018 – Virginia Gov: Governor Northam Announces Mohawk Industries to Expand in Carroll County; 26/04/2018 – MOHAWK INDUSTRIES SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $3.89 TO $3.98, EST. $4.12; 26/04/2018 – Correct: Mohawk Sees 2Q Adj EPS $3.89-Adj EPS $3.98, Not EPS; 01/05/2018 – Mohawk Industries at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 15/05/2018 – Maverick Adds Mohawk Industries, Exits Andeavor: 13F; 24/05/2018 – Mohawk Industries: Frans De Cock Retires From Board; 26/04/2018 – MOHAWK INDUSTRIES INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $3.01; 26/04/2018 – Mohawk 1Q EPS $2.78; 01/05/2018 – Mohawk Medical Properties REIT Sells to Invesque Inc. for C$177M and Announces Approval and Closing of Arrangement

Profund Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (CSOD) by 23.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Profund Advisors Llc bought 8,698 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.79% . The institutional investor held 45,685 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.50M, up from 36,987 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Profund Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $53.25. About 781,966 shares traded or 51.94% up from the average. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) has risen 20.28% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CSOD News: 01/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Announces Convergence 2018 Client Conference; 17/05/2018 – News On Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc. (CTNXF) Now Under CGP.V; 22/05/2018 – Integrity Marketing Group Expands in the Midwest by Acquiring the Senior Market Division of Cornerstone Broker Insurance Services; 07/03/2018 – Florida Governor: Governor Scott Recognizes Cornerstone Tool & Fastener with Governor’s Business Ambassador Award; 15/03/2018 – Richland Source: St. Peter’s will have hands full with Cornerstone Christian in Division IV regional final; 26/04/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Announces Public Sector and Education Wins; 01/05/2018 – Sonasoft Corp (SSFT) Jointly Signs Purchase Agreement To Acquire Cornerstone Technologies; 18/05/2018 – Global Prostate Cancer Therapeutics Strategic Business Report 2018-2022 – Rising lncidence of Prostate Cancer: Cornerstone for the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 13/03/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Continues to Bolster Management; 08/05/2018 – CORNERSTONE ONDEMAND 1Q REV. $132.7M, EST. $126.9M

Profund Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.85B and $2.08 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ppl Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 13,552 shares to 55,725 shares, valued at $1.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 4,531 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,568 shares, and cut its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (NYSE:AEP).

Analysts await Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.63 EPS, down 20.06% or $0.66 from last year’s $3.29 per share. MHK’s profit will be $190.48 million for 11.17 P/E if the $2.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.89 actual EPS reported by Mohawk Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.00% negative EPS growth.

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc, which manages about $4.50B and $459.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 4,991 shares to 13,535 shares, valued at $2.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Childrens Pl Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) by 4,895 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,095 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).