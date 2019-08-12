Mohawk Inds (MHK) Stock Price Declined While Hound Partners Has Trimmed Its Position; Gargoyle Investment Advisor Has Lowered Its Allison Transmission Hldgs I (ALSN) Holding by $677,248

Hound Partners Llc decreased its stake in Mohawk Inds Inc (MHK) by 51.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hound Partners Llc sold 264,909 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.88% . The hedge fund held 245,217 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.93M, down from 510,126 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hound Partners Llc who had been investing in Mohawk Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.36% or $2.75 during the last trading session, reaching $114.02. About 439,246 shares traded. Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) has declined 32.49% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.49% the S&P500. Some Historical MHK News: 26/04/2018 – MOHAWK INDUSTRIES INC – QTRLY NET SALES $2.41 BLN VS $2.22 BLN; 01/05/2018 – Mohawk Medical Properties REIT Sells to Invesque Inc. for C$177M and Announces Approval and Closing of Arrangement; 29/03/2018 – Decommissioned Downtown Alectra Utilities’ Substation Becomes Mohawk’s New Energy and Power Utilities Lab; 16/03/2018 – NATIONAL GRID PLC NG.L – THREE-YEAR RATE PLAN APPROVED FOR NIAGARA MOHAWK ELECTRIC & GAS, NEW YORK; 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Value Adds Mohawk Industries; 03/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 3 / 2018 – Conduent Education Services, LLC – Mohawk Valley Region; 26/04/2018 – Mohawk 1Q Net $208.8M; 26/04/2018 – MOHAWK INDUSTRIES 1Q ADJ EPS $3.01, EST. $3; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Bank of America, Abbott Laboratories, Analog Devices, Mohawk Industries, Maxwell; 26/04/2018 – MOHAWK INDUSTRIES INC – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO MOHAWK INDUSTRIES, INC. $ 2.78

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc decreased its stake in Allison Transmission Hldgs I (ALSN) by 33.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc sold 15,392 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.98% . The institutional investor held 30,264 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.36 million, down from 45,656 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc who had been investing in Allison Transmission Hldgs I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.61% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $42.16. About 478,964 shares traded. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) has risen 9.88% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ALSN News: 11/05/2018 – Allison Transmission Names Fred Bohley CFO; 06/03/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION SEEKS INTEREST RATE MARGIN CUT ON LOAN; 11/05/2018 – Allison Transmission announces Fred Bohley as next CFO; 30/04/2018 – Allison Transmission Sees 2018 Sales Increase of 10 to 14 Percent Over Last Year; 01/05/2018 – Allison Transmission Volume Surges More Than 12 Times Average; 14/03/2018 – Allison Transmission receives certification from California Air Resources Board for model year 2018 hybrid-electric propulsion system paired with Cummins engines; 17/05/2018 – Allison Transmission Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 05/03/2018 – INFOSYS WINS CONTRACT FROM ALLISON TRANSMISSION: STATEMENT; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: ALSN May Benefit, Industry Posts 12th Consecutive Gain; 06/03/2018 – FITCH RATES ALLISON TRANSMISSION’S PROPOSED NOTES ‘BB’/’RR4’

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $235,375 activity.

Analysts await Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.63 EPS, down 20.06% or $0.66 from last year’s $3.29 per share. MHK’s profit will be $189.77M for 10.84 P/E if the $2.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.89 actual EPS reported by Mohawk Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.00% negative EPS growth.

Since April 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $229,995 activity.