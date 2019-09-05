Mohawk Inds (MHK) Shareholder Tocqueville Asset Management LP Has Upped Its Stake by $13.27 Million as Stock Declined; C H Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) Market Value Rose While A-R-T- Advisors Increased by $2.68 Million Its Stake

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Mohawk Inds Inc (MHK) by 234.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp bought 105,315 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.88% . The institutional investor held 150,285 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.96M, up from 44,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Mohawk Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $115.01. About 458,432 shares traded. Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) has declined 32.49% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.49% the S&P500. Some Historical MHK News: 26/04/2018 – MOHAWK INDUSTRIES 1Q ADJ EPS $3.01, EST. $3; 09/05/2018 – AGS Partners with Akwesasne Mohawk Casino Resort on “Play Mohawk” Social Casino App; 09/04/2018 – Virginia Gov: Governor Northam Announces Mohawk Industries to Expand in Carroll County; 27/03/2018 – Rep. Tenney: Congresswoman Tenney Secures Contract Bringing High-Tech Jobs to Mohawk Valley; 03/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 3 / 2018 – Conduent Education Services, LLC – Mohawk Valley Region; 26/04/2018 – MOHAWK INDUSTRIES SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $3.89 TO $3.98, EST. $4.12; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Bank of America, Abbott Laboratories, Analog Devices, Mohawk Industries, Maxwell; 05/05/2018 – Mohawk Industries Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for May. 10; 26/04/2018 – Correct: Mohawk Sees 2Q Adj EPS $3.89-Adj EPS $3.98, Not EPS; 24/05/2018 – Mohawk Industries: Frans De Cock Retires From Board

A-R-T- Advisors Llc increased its stake in C H Robinson Worldwide Inc (CHRW) by 228.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. A-R-T- Advisors Llc bought 31,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.72% . The hedge fund held 44,858 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.90M, up from 13,658 at the end of the previous reported quarter. A-R-T- Advisors Llc who had been investing in C H Robinson Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $82.76. About 310,617 shares traded. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) has declined 7.45% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CHRW News: 09/04/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE INC FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – Paloma Adds 51job, Exits C.H. Robinson, Cuts Citigroup: 13F; 08/05/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON TO PARTICIPATE IN BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH 2; 10/05/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON BOOSTS SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 20/04/2018 – DJ CH Robinson Worldwide Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHRW); 09/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa2 To C.H. Robinson’s Senior Unsecured Debt; Outlook Stable; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates C.H. Robinson’s Senior Unsecured Shelf At (P)Baa2; Outlook Stable; 01/05/2018 – CH Robinson Worldwide 1Q Net $142.3M; 08/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation and the 2018 Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conferences; 10/04/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE INC CHRW.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $95

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $99,985 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.68, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold CHRW shares while 135 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 113.75 million shares or 4.32% less from 118.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 22,771 are held by Raymond James Fincl Service. Farmers Bancorp invested in 0.01% or 300 shares. Raymond James Na holds 4,080 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Us Commercial Bank De holds 0.24% or 937,095 shares. Victory Mgmt holds 47,450 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Com has invested 0.22% in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Point72 Asset Management Limited Partnership reported 43,175 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Geode Cap Management stated it has 0.05% in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). M&T Retail Bank Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Neumann Capital Mngmt Ltd Com invested 1.28% in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Westpac Bk invested 0% of its portfolio in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Paloma Prns Communications holds 0.04% or 17,968 shares in its portfolio. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.12% of its portfolio in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) for 7,419 shares. Stephens Invest Mngmt Group Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 23,460 shares. Pennsylvania Trust Com has invested 0.02% in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW).

A-R-T- Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.41B and $1.67 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 26,041 shares to 40,059 shares, valued at $3.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Novanta Inc by 10,149 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,665 shares, and cut its stake in Uniqure Nv (NASDAQ:QURE).

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp, which manages about $12.62B and $7.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 3,920 shares to 29,220 shares, valued at $3.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in B2gold Corporation (NYSEMKT:BTG) by 274,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19.45M shares, and cut its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.61 million activity. 12,500 shares were bought by BALCAEN FILIP, worth $1.37 million.