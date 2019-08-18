Mohawk Inds (MHK) Shareholder Fpr Partners Has Raised Stake by $459,270 as Shares Declined; Anadarko Pete (APC) Holding Has Upped by Encompass Capital Advisors Llc

Encompass Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (APC) by 5.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Encompass Capital Advisors Llc bought 60,768 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% . The hedge fund held 1.26 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.34 million, up from 1.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Anadarko Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $72.77. About 24.21 million shares traded or 160.83% up from the average. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has declined 0.07% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 27/04/2018 – STONE ENERGY – EXECUTION OF DEAL TO PURCHASE RAM POWELL UNIT, RELATED ASSETS, FROM SHELL OFFSHORE, EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION AND ANADARKO US OFFSHORE; 21/05/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum: Ernest a. Leyendecker EVP, Exploration to Retire; 10/05/2018 – Anadarko at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference May 16; 09/05/2018 – RAILWAY PROJECT FOR VACA MUERTA IN ARGENTINA TO BE TENDERED BY THE END OF MAY, SYSTEM NEEDED FOR 2021 -ENERGY MIN; 12/04/2018 – REG-TGS announces expansion of its 2018 onshore seismic activity with third project in the Anadarko Basin; 21/05/2018 – Anadarko Names Mitchell W. Ingram EVP, Intl, Deepwater & Exploration; 02/05/2018 – ANADARKO: NO INTENTION OF INCREASING ACTIVITY AT CURRENT PRICES; 03/04/2018 – TheCable: BREAKING: Meeting between Buhari, APC governors ends in deadlock | TheCable; 15/03/2018 – Anadarko Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA EXPECTS 13 OIL, GAS CONCESSIONS IN VACA MUERTA SHALE PLAY TO ADOPT INCENTIVE PLAN AIMED TO MOVE PROJECTS FROM PILOT PHASE TO DEVELOPMENT PHASE -ENERGY MIN

Fpr Partners Llc increased its stake in Mohawk Inds Inc (MHK) by 0.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fpr Partners Llc bought 3,645 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.88% . The hedge fund held 827,182 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $104.35M, up from 823,537 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fpr Partners Llc who had been investing in Mohawk Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $111.34. About 682,001 shares traded. Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) has declined 32.49% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.49% the S&P500.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $235,375 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold MHK shares while 111 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 54.32 million shares or 1.44% less from 55.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Korea Inv Corporation has invested 0.01% in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). 116,705 were accumulated by Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership. Ariel reported 565,448 shares stake. Fifth Third State Bank has invested 0% in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). Bankshares Of Montreal Can, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 82,861 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 0% or 2,772 shares in its portfolio. Macquarie Group has invested 0.01% in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). National Investment Ser Inc Wi has 5,696 shares for 0.79% of their portfolio. George Kaiser Family Foundation holds 0.4% of its portfolio in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) for 9,086 shares. Eagle Cap Management Ltd Liability Co reported 4.59 million shares. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). New York-based Fenimore Asset Management has invested 1.65% in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). Creative Planning accumulated 3,373 shares or 0% of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui has invested 0.03% in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). Sweden-based Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.01% in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK).

Fpr Partners Llc, which manages about $3.41 billion and $4.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 386,460 shares to 7.03 million shares, valued at $268.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Viasat Inc (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 348,066 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.71M shares, and cut its stake in Wabco Hldgs Inc (NYSE:WBC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold APC shares while 223 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 418.34 million shares or 0.85% less from 421.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Huntington Retail Bank reported 0.01% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Adams Asset Advsr Limited Liability Co invested in 0.07% or 11,115 shares. Chilton Capital Llc stated it has 0.84% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Buckingham Asset Management Ltd reported 5,019 shares stake. Chicago Equity Partners Limited Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). New York State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0.07% or 1.23M shares. Axa has 103,864 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Moreover, Advisory Alpha Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 207 shares. Prudential Finance holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 484,798 shares. 554,089 were reported by Products Partners Limited Liability Co. City Hldgs Com owns 125 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bridgewater Assoc Limited Partnership accumulated 45,133 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Encompass Ltd invested in 4.27% or 1.26 million shares. Oakbrook Investments Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). The California-based Wetherby Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.05% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC).

Encompass Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.18 billion and $1.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp by 151,731 shares to 4.65 million shares, valued at $55.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Solar Inc (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 350,726 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 249,390 shares, and cut its stake in Select Energy Svcs Inc.