Mohawk Inds (MHK) Shareholder Fir Tree Cut Its Position by $46.91 Million; Autonation (AN) Shares Rose While Force Capital Management Increased Its Holding

Force Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Autonation Inc (AN) by 141.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Force Capital Management Llc bought 27,682 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.76% . The hedge fund held 47,207 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.69M, up from 19,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Force Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Autonation Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $47.85. About 179,763 shares traded. AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) has risen 2.25% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.25% the S&P500. Some Historical AN News: 06/03/2018 AutoNation Named Best in Auto Marketing; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Net $93.7M; 23/03/2018 – Billionaire AutoNation, Waste Management and Blockbuster founder H. Wayne Huizenga has died at the age of 80; 15/05/2018 – AutoNation May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 14th Straight Gain; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q New Vehicle Revenue $2.8B; 23/03/2018 – WAYNE HUIZENGA, FOUNDER OF BLOCKBUSTER VIDEO, WASTE MANAGEMENT, AND AUTONATION, HAS DIED AT THE AGE OF 80 – CNBC; 23/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of; 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION 1Q EPS CONT OPS $1.01; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation Reports Record First Quarter EPS; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation Matches Profit Expectations, Is A Little Shy On Sales — MarketWatch

Fir Tree Inc decreased its stake in Mohawk Inds Inc (MHK) by 35.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fir Tree Inc sold 372,280 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.88% . The hedge fund held 677,520 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $85.47M, down from 1.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fir Tree Inc who had been investing in Mohawk Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.02% or $3.36 during the last trading session, reaching $114.7. About 318,101 shares traded. Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) has declined 32.49% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.49% the S&P500. Some Historical MHK News: 26/04/2018 – Mohawk Sees 2Q EPS $3.89-EPS $3.98; 09/05/2018 – AGS Partners with Akwesasne Mohawk Casino Resort on “Play Mohawk” Social Casino App; 01/05/2018 – Mohawk Industries at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 26/04/2018 – Correct: Mohawk Sees 2Q Adj EPS $3.89-Adj EPS $3.98, Not EPS; 29/03/2018 – Decommissioned Downtown Alectra Utilities’ Substation Becomes Mohawk’s New Energy and Power Utilities Lab; 01/05/2018 – Invesque Inc. Closes on Previously Announced Acquisition of Toronto Based Mohawk Medical Properties REIT; 16/03/2018 – NATIONAL GRID PLC NG.L – THREE-YEAR RATE PLAN APPROVED FOR NIAGARA MOHAWK ELECTRIC & GAS, NEW YORK; 26/04/2018 – Mohawk 1Q Net $208.8M; 05/05/2018 – Mohawk Industries Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for May. 10; 26/04/2018 – Mohawk 1Q EPS $2.78

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold AN shares while 66 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 56.09 million shares or 0.29% less from 56.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jefferies Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 10,696 shares. Arlington Value Cap Ltd Liability Com reported 3.43M shares. Eaton Vance reported 0% stake. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Dimensional Fund Advsr LP invested in 0.05% or 3.63 million shares. Commonwealth Bank & Trust Of Australia accumulated 0.02% or 45,677 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Com reported 555 shares. Alphaone Inv Svcs Lc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Aqr Capital Mngmt Ltd Com has invested 0% in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Earnest Partners holds 0% or 31 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard Gp Incorporated invested in 6.65M shares or 0.01% of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman stated it has 0% of its portfolio in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Susquehanna Intl Group Ltd Liability Partnership owns 49,688 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ls Investment Advsr Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) for 3,174 shares. Private Mngmt Group reported 890,152 shares.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 sales for $4.64 million activity. EDELSON DAVID B bought $41,469 worth of stock or 1,150 shares.

Analysts await Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.63 earnings per share, down 20.06% or $0.66 from last year’s $3.29 per share. MHK’s profit will be $189.76M for 10.90 P/E if the $2.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.89 actual earnings per share reported by Mohawk Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold MHK shares while 111 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 54.32 million shares or 1.44% less from 55.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. British Columbia Inv reported 17,209 shares. Boston Common Asset Mngmt Limited accumulated 49,117 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). United Kingdom-based Polar Cap Llp has invested 0.52% in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership holds 304,302 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Paloma Prtnrs Mgmt Company holds 0.01% or 2,004 shares in its portfolio. Panagora Asset Management accumulated 3,124 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP has invested 0.19% in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). 2,600 are held by Icon Advisers. Nomura Hldgs Inc has invested 0.02% in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). Captrust Fincl Advsr has invested 0% of its portfolio in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). Dimensional Fund LP holds 1.20 million shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Renaissance Techs Limited Liability Co invested 0% of its portfolio in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). Thematic Prtnrs Ltd Llc has 1.04% invested in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) for 177,054 shares. Fifth Third National Bank & Trust has 0% invested in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) for 1,034 shares.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $235,375 activity.