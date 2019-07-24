Mohawk Inds (MHK) Shareholder Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab Cut Its Holding by $474,894 as Market Value Declined; As C H Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) Market Value Declined, Holder Cipher Capital LP Has Decreased by $1.30 Million Its Holding

Cipher Capital Lp decreased its stake in C H Robinson Worldwide Inc (CHRW) by 22.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cipher Capital Lp sold 15,122 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.94% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 51,157 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.45 million, down from 66,279 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cipher Capital Lp who had been investing in C H Robinson Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.97% or $2.48 during the last trading session, reaching $85.89. About 1.81M shares traded or 29.90% up from the average. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) has declined 4.46% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CHRW News: 01/05/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON 1Q EPS $1.01; 10/05/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE INC – DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF 46 CENTS PER SHARE; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates C.H. Robinson’s Senior Unsecured Shelf At (P)Baa2; Outlook Stable; 14/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Launches Rail Service, Connecting China and Europe; 10/04/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE INC CHRW.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $95; 29/03/2018 – C.H. Robinson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – S&PGR Rts C.H. Robinson Sr Unscd Nts ‘BBB+’; 08/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation and the 2018 Wolfe Research Global; 06/03/2018 Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW) Investors

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab decreased its stake in Mohawk Inds Inc (MHK) by 2.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab sold 3,769 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 136,264 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.19 million, down from 140,033 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab who had been investing in Mohawk Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $154.44. About 612,223 shares traded. Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) has declined 35.45% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MHK News: 29/03/2018 – Decommissioned Downtown Alectra Utilities’ Substation Becomes Mohawk’s New Energy and Power Utilities Lab; 03/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 3 / 2018 – Conduent Education Services, LLC – Mohawk Valley Region; 26/04/2018 – Mohawk 1Q Net $208.8M; 13/03/2018 NY Warn Notices: 3 / 13 / 2018 – Conduent Education Services, LLC – Mohawk Valley Region; 15/05/2018 – Maverick Adds Mohawk Industries, Exits Andeavor: 13F; 29/03/2018 – Decommissioned Downtown Alectra Utilities’ Substation Becomes Mohawk’s New Energy and Power Utilities Lab; 09/05/2018 – AGS Partners with Akwesasne Mohawk Casino Resort on “Play Mohawk” Social Casino App; 16/03/2018 – NATIONAL GRID PLC NG.L – THREE-YEAR RATE PLAN APPROVED FOR NIAGARA MOHAWK ELECTRIC & GAS, NEW YORK; 26/04/2018 – Mohawk 1Q EPS $2.78; 01/05/2018 – Mohawk Industries at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold MHK shares while 111 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 54.32 million shares or 1.44% less from 55.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regions Financial holds 0% or 44 shares in its portfolio. 25 were reported by First Personal Fin Service. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). Engineers Gate Manager Lp has invested 0.19% in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). Gideon Cap Advisors stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). First Republic Invest Mngmt reported 17,258 shares stake. Neuberger Berman Grp Incorporated Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 2,242 shares. Comerica National Bank owns 11,795 shares. 136,496 were reported by Thornburg Mgmt. Destination Wealth Mgmt invested 0% in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma reported 0% stake. Bb&T accumulated 0% or 1,691 shares. Fjarde Ap has 0.02% invested in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) for 13,109 shares. Nomura Holdings invested in 0.02% or 41,140 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Ltd Liability invested in 3,316 shares or 0.15% of the stock.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $2.00 million activity.

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab, which manages about $10.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE) by 37,609 shares to 447,000 shares, valued at $34.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Iqvia Hldgs Inc by 573,273 shares in the quarter, for a total of 716,871 shares, and has risen its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.68, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold CHRW shares while 135 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 113.75 million shares or 4.32% less from 118.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Financial Svcs invested in 77,207 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 4,128 were accumulated by Meiji Yasuda Life Company. White Pine Capital Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.16% in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) or 4,857 shares. Retail Bank Of America De has invested 0.07% in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Prudential Public Limited Company has invested 0% in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Comerica Comml Bank has invested 0.02% in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). 38,468 are owned by Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt. Korea Corporation has invested 0.01% in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Blackrock Inc owns 12.06 million shares. United Kingdom-based Lmr Partners Llp has invested 0.02% in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Aimz Inv Ltd Liability has invested 2.87% in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands holds 0.4% of its portfolio in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) for 25,000 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.01% in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). The New York-based Counsel Ltd Com has invested 0.41% in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Lp holds 6,600 shares.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 4 insider sales for $603,972 activity. Kass Jordan T sold $125,487 worth of stock. OBRIEN CHRIS also sold $98,307 worth of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) shares. Biesterfeld Robert C Jr had bought 1,202 shares worth $99,985 on Thursday, May 9. Another trade for 2,914 shares valued at $265,189 was sold by Freeman Angela K..

Cipher Capital Lp, which manages about $339.00M and $1.26B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hollyfrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 73,988 shares to 102,306 shares, valued at $5.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Hawaiian Inc by 215,387 shares in the quarter, for a total of 263,764 shares, and has risen its stake in L Brands Inc (LTD).