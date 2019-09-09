Mohawk Inds (MHK) Share Value Declined While Fir Tree Lowered Position; As Equity Residential (EQR) Market Value Rose, Holder Heitman Real Estate Securities Has Lowered Its Stake by $6.95 Million

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc decreased its stake in Equity Residential (EQR) by 5.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc sold 92,708 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.10% . The institutional investor held 1.49 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $112.49M, down from 1.59 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc who had been investing in Equity Residential for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $86.85. About 1.61 million shares traded or 26.24% up from the average. Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has risen 23.71% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EQR News: 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential Sees 2Q EPS 36c-EPS 40c; 25/04/2018 – EQR: ‘PRICE PRESSURE’ EXPECTED IN LA WITH NEW SUPPLY; 15/03/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 54C FROM 50.375C; 25/04/2018 – EQR INCOMING COO MICHAEL MANELIS SPEAKS ON CALL; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q Rev $633M; 24/04/2018 – EQR SEES 2Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 77C TO 81C, EST. 80C; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential’s Forecast Beats Projections — Earnings Review; 25/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL COO DAVID SANTEE SPEAKS IN CALL; 24/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 77C, EST. 77C; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q Net $211.8M

Fir Tree Inc decreased its stake in Mohawk Inds Inc (MHK) by 35.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fir Tree Inc sold 372,280 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.88% . The hedge fund held 677,520 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $85.47 million, down from 1.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fir Tree Inc who had been investing in Mohawk Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $118.81. About 445,136 shares traded. Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) has declined 32.49% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.49% the S&P500. Some Historical MHK News: 26/04/2018 – Mohawk 1Q EPS $2.78; 01/05/2018 – Mohawk Industries at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 01/05/2018 – Invesque Inc. Closes on Previously Announced Acquisition of Toronto Based Mohawk Medical Properties REIT; 13/03/2018 NY Warn Notices: 3 / 13 / 2018 – Conduent Education Services, LLC – Mohawk Valley Region; 29/03/2018 – Decommissioned Downtown Alectra Utilities’ Substation Becomes Mohawk’s New Energy and Power Utilities Lab; 26/04/2018 – MOHAWK INDUSTRIES INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $3.01; 29/03/2018 – Decommissioned Downtown Alectra Utilities’ Substation Becomes Mohawk’s New Energy and Power Utilities Lab; 26/04/2018 – MOHAWK INDUSTRIES 1Q ADJ EPS $3.01, EST. $3; 09/04/2018 – Virginia Gov: Governor Northam Announces Mohawk Industries to Expand in Carroll County; 21/04/2018 – DJ Mohawk Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MHK)

Analysts await Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.66 earnings per share, down 19.15% or $0.63 from last year’s $3.29 per share. MHK’s profit will be $193.66M for 11.17 P/E if the $2.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.89 actual earnings per share reported by Mohawk Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.96% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.88 EPS, up 6.02% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.83 per share. EQR’s profit will be $321.68 million for 24.67 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual EPS reported by Equity Residential for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.33% EPS growth.

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc, which manages about $2.16B and $2.30B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Douglas Emmett Inc (NYSE:DEI) by 63,811 shares to 711,881 shares, valued at $28.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 81,003 shares in the quarter, for a total of 412,639 shares, and has risen its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST).