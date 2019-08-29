Mohawk Inds (MHK) Holder Hound Partners Cut Position as Market Valuation Declined; As First Long Is (FLIC) Market Value Declined, Clarivest Asset Management Has Boosted Holding

Clarivest Asset Management Llc increased its stake in First Long Is Corp (FLIC) by 1271.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clarivest Asset Management Llc bought 84,724 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.98% . The institutional investor held 91,385 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.00M, up from 6,661 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clarivest Asset Management Llc who had been investing in First Long Is Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $528.95M market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $21.44. About 36,626 shares traded. The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC) has declined 5.87% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.87% the S&P500. Some Historical FLIC News: 05/03/2018 First of Long Island Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 20/04/2018 – DJ First of Long Island Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLIC); 30/04/2018 – The First of Long Island Corporation Announces 22.4% Increase in Net Income and 15.8% Increase in EPS for the First Quarter of; 02/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Wabco, The First of Long Island, Fonar, Hess Midstream Partners LP, Whites; 30/04/2018 – First of Long Island 1Q EPS 44c

Hound Partners Llc decreased its stake in Mohawk Inds Inc (MHK) by 51.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hound Partners Llc sold 264,909 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.88% . The hedge fund held 245,217 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.93M, down from 510,126 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hound Partners Llc who had been investing in Mohawk Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $113.18. About 372,935 shares traded. Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) has declined 32.49% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.49% the S&P500. Some Historical MHK News: 26/04/2018 – Correct: Mohawk Sees 2Q Adj EPS $3.89-Adj EPS $3.98, Not EPS; 01/05/2018 – Mohawk Medical Properties REIT Sells to Invesque Inc. for C$177M and Announces Approval and Closing of Arrangement; 26/04/2018 – Mohawk Sees 2Q EPS $3.89-EPS $3.98; 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Value Adds Mohawk Industries; 26/04/2018 – Mohawk 1Q EPS $2.78; 05/04/2018 – Mohawk Fine Papers Purchases Crane Stationery; 01/05/2018 – Mohawk Industries at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 29/03/2018 – Decommissioned Downtown Alectra Utilities’ Substation Becomes Mohawk’s New Energy and Power Utilities Lab; 03/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 3 / 2018 – Conduent Education Services, LLC – Mohawk Valley Region; 29/03/2018 – Decommissioned Downtown Alectra Utilities’ Substation Becomes Mohawk’s New Energy and Power Utilities Lab

More notable recent The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “The First of Long Island Corporation Announces First Quarter Cash Dividend of $.17 Per Share – GlobeNewswire” on March 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Textainer Group Holdings Limited (TGH) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “The First of Long Island Corporation Announces a New Chief Risk Officer – GlobeNewswire” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The First of Long Island Corporation (FLIC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 11, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “The First of Long Island (FLIC) Meets Q2 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.62, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 4 investors sold FLIC shares while 25 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 13.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 13.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Limited (Trc) reported 615 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Co reported 0% stake. State Street reported 467,799 shares stake. Rbf Ltd Llc accumulated 15,750 shares. Chilton Investment Limited Co reported 0.08% of its portfolio in The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC). Barclays Public Ltd Company owns 8,315 shares. Moreover, State Common Retirement Fund has 0% invested in The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC). Moreover, Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC) for 1,524 shares. Fmr Limited Liability invested in 46,766 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Dimensional Fund Lp has 0.01% invested in The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC) for 864,093 shares. Systematic Finance Mgmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 45,715 shares. Comerica State Bank reported 74,816 shares stake. Parametric Associates Ltd Liability Corporation owns 19,429 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Swiss Comml Bank holds 0% or 44,150 shares in its portfolio. Wedge Capital Management L Limited Partnership Nc holds 302,534 shares.

Clarivest Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.41 billion and $4.95B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Masimo Corp (NASDAQ:MASI) by 15,268 shares to 48,232 shares, valued at $6.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Epam Sys Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 2,661 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,571 shares, and cut its stake in Providence Svc Corp (NASDAQ:PRSC).

Analysts await Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.63 EPS, down 20.06% or $0.66 from last year’s $3.29 per share. MHK’s profit will be $189.76M for 10.76 P/E if the $2.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.89 actual EPS reported by Mohawk Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.00% negative EPS growth.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $1.61 million activity. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $235,375 was bought by BRUCKMANN BRUCE.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold MHK shares while 111 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 54.32 million shares or 1.44% less from 55.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested in 0.03% or 55,250 shares. Investec Asset Ltd accumulated 46,691 shares. Amica Retiree Med Tru owns 0.09% invested in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) for 848 shares. Stifel Fin Corporation reported 43,832 shares. 51,152 are owned by Speece Thorson Capital Gru. Cibc World invested in 0.01% or 8,139 shares. Moody Natl Bank Division stated it has 0.06% in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). National Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 11,746 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. State Bank Of Montreal Can, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 82,861 shares. 20,000 were reported by Paragon Associate Paragon Associate Ii Joint Venture. Swiss Financial Bank holds 210,274 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Ltd Liability Co has 2,242 shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 110,020 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Westpac has 4,307 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co stated it has 118 shares or 0% of all its holdings.