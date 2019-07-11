Mohawk Inds (MHK) Holder Global Thematic Partners Cut Its Holding by $13.74 Million; Parsons Capital Management Has Lifted Its Cummins (CMI) Position by $342,574; Market Valuation Rose

Parsons Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 29.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsons Capital Management Inc bought 2,182 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,498 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50M, up from 7,316 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $166.55. About 200,428 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 11.42% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.99% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 23/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 23, 2018 10:14:19 A.M. Today’s prayer was offered by Rev. Dr. Dan C. Cummins, Peoples Church,; 14/04/2018 – Cummins Could Regain Its Highs — Barron’s; 19/04/2018 – Indy Biz Journal: Cummins considering $3B deal for GE engine business; 01/05/2018 – CUMMINS 1Q EPS $1.96; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cummins Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMI); 01/05/2018 – Cummins Now Sees 2018 Revenue Up 10%-14%; 24/04/2018 – LOUDSPRING OYJ – LOUDSPRING PORTFOLIO COMPANY ENERSIZE SIGNS REVENUE SHARING AGREEMENT WITH BEIJING FOTON CUMMINS; 18/04/2018 – Cummins Announces Availability of X12™ With Autocar; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q REV. 12.1B RUPEES, EST. 13B; 09/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 9, 2018 10:30:38 A.M. Today’s prayer was offered by Rev. Dr. Dan C. Cummins, Peoples Church,

Global Thematic Partners Llc decreased its stake in Mohawk Inds Inc (MHK) by 38.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Global Thematic Partners Llc sold 109,078 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 177,054 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.34M, down from 286,132 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Global Thematic Partners Llc who had been investing in Mohawk Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $147.28. About 77,355 shares traded. Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) has declined 35.45% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.88% the S&P500.

Analysts await Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $2.87 EPS, down 18.23% or $0.64 from last year’s $3.51 per share. MHK’s profit will be $206.07M for 12.83 P/E if the $2.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.13 actual EPS reported by Mohawk Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 34.74% EPS growth.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $2.00 million activity.

