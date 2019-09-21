Mohawk Inds Com (MHK) Holding Increased by Boston Common Asset Management Llc; Impala Asset Management Position in United Rentals (URI) Raised by $24.09 Million

Boston Common Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Mohawk Inds Inc Com (MHK) by 19.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Common Asset Management Llc bought 9,462 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.88% . The institutional investor held 58,579 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.64M, up from 49,117 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Common Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mohawk Inds Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $123.39. About 855,892 shares traded or 12.95% up from the average. Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) has declined 32.49% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.49% the S&P500. Some Historical MHK News: 26/04/2018 – Mohawk Sees 2Q EPS $3.89-EPS $3.98; 29/03/2018 – Decommissioned Downtown Alectra Utilities’ Substation Becomes Mohawk’s New Energy and Power Utilities Lab; 26/04/2018 – MOHAWK INDUSTRIES 1Q ADJ EPS $3.01, EST. $3; 26/04/2018 – Mohawk 1Q EPS $2.78; 27/03/2018 – Rep. Tenney: Congresswoman Tenney Secures Contract Bringing High-Tech Jobs to Mohawk Valley; 24/05/2018 – Mohawk Industries: Frans De Cock Retires From Board; 26/04/2018 – Correct: Mohawk Sees 2Q Adj EPS $3.89-Adj EPS $3.98, Not EPS; 29/03/2018 – Decommissioned Downtown Alectra Utilities’ Substation Becomes Mohawk’s New Energy and Power Utilities Lab; 26/04/2018 – Mohawk 1Q Adj EPS $3.01; 01/05/2018 – Mohawk Industries at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today

Impala Asset Management Llc increased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 359.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Impala Asset Management Llc bought 182,503 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.72% . The hedge fund held 233,254 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.94M, up from 50,751 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Impala Asset Management Llc who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.79B market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $126.44. About 1.91M shares traded or 36.11% up from the average. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q Net $183M; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.87, EST. $2.47; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q Adj EPS $2.87; 09/03/2018 – United Rentals and streaming giant Netflix are the second and third best-performing S&P 500 components since the end of the financial crisis, surging more than 5,500 percent each; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – ON APRIL 17, 2018, COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS AUTHORIZED A NEW $1.25 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 02/04/2018 – United Rentals North America I CDS Widens 13 Bps, Most in 8 Wks; 19/04/2018 – S&P REVISES UNITED RENTALS (NORTH AMERICA) INC. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; 05/03/2018 Rhode Island AG: Precautionary Boil Water Notice Issued for W. Alton Jones Campus – URI – Whispering Pines Conference; 14/05/2018 – LANSDOWNE EXITED DATA, URI, CAFD, UPS, AAPL IN 1Q: 13F; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals: Reaffirming Outlook for Year

More important recent United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Goldman Sachs expects breakout for United Rentals – Seeking Alpha” on September 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Wall Street Moves Up Thursday – Yahoo Finance”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s How P/E Ratios Can Help Us Understand United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Using Too Much Debt? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Impala Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.53 billion and $2.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rio Tinto Plc (Call) (NYSE:RIO) by 2.68M shares to 156,800 shares, valued at $9.78M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TCK) by 2.45M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11.20M shares, and cut its stake in Nvr Inc (NYSE:NVR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 62 investors sold URI shares while 195 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 63.72 million shares or 0.01% less from 63.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 512,578 were reported by Alliancebernstein L P. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Llc has 11,213 shares. Advisors Asset Management holds 0.13% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) or 53,428 shares. Moreover, Sun Life Fincl has 0% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Point72 Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership has 73,900 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems Ins Fund, a Kentucky-based fund reported 1,640 shares. Principal Fincl Grp holds 113,542 shares. State Street Corp reported 0.05% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Winch Advisory Svcs Limited Company stated it has 35 shares. Anchor Bolt Cap Ltd Partnership invested 6.3% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Pathstone Family Office Lc has 0.02% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Sector Pension Invest Board holds 0.01% or 10,248 shares in its portfolio. Carnegie Capital Asset Mngmt Lc, Ohio-based fund reported 4,700 shares. Affinity Advsrs Limited Com holds 35,798 shares. Bridgeway Cap Mgmt Incorporated has 0.07% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 40,700 shares.

Boston Common Asset Management Llc, which manages about $24.33B and $802.64M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Co Com (NYSE:MMM) by 13,775 shares to 28,147 shares, valued at $4.88 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc Com (NYSE:UNH) by 5,530 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,682 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 48 investors sold MHK shares while 129 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 55.57 million shares or 2.31% more from 54.32 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Commonwealth Financial Bank Of has 10,702 shares. Syntal Prtnrs Ltd Llc has 0.14% invested in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) for 4,324 shares. First Republic Inv holds 0.01% or 16,900 shares in its portfolio. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 0.08% or 183,012 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Co Incorporated invested in 202 shares or 0% of the stock. Seabridge Inv Advsr, a New Jersey-based fund reported 17,062 shares. Westwood Hldgs Incorporated stated it has 19,250 shares. Tower Limited Liability Corporation (Trc) invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). Moreover, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 0.01% invested in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). Fjarde Ap holds 7,209 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 13,847 are held by Co National Bank. Tortoise Invest Mngmt Llc has 0% invested in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) for 27 shares. Australia-based Westpac Bk Corporation has invested 0% in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). 2,762 are held by Mariner Lc. Ing Groep Nv accumulated 0.01% or 2,507 shares.

More notable recent Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Value Investors Rejoice: Value Beating Growth in 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “10 Mid-Cap Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” published on August 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds’ Most-Bought Stocks Last Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Mohawk Industries Should Be Avoided – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $1.61 million activity. BRUCKMANN BRUCE had bought 2,000 shares worth $235,375.