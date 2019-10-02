Mohawk Inds Com (MHK) Holder Boston Common Asset Management Upped Position by $1.39 Million; Jarislowsky Fraser LTD Increases Holding in Noble Energy (NBL)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its stake in Noble Energy (NBL) by 1.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd bought 16,301 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.14% . The institutional investor held 932,030 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.88M, up from 915,729 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd who had been investing in Noble Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.48% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $20.87. About 3.58M shares traded. Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) has declined 39.01% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.01% the S&P500. Some Historical NBL News: 10/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY INC – SANCTION OF PROJECT IS CONTINGENT UPON FINAL COMMERCIAL AGREEMENTS BEING EXECUTED; 21/05/2018 – Noble EnergyRachel Clingman Joins Noble Energy Senior Leadership Team as General Counsel; 01/05/2018 – Noble Energy 1Q Rev $1.29B; 10/05/2018 – Noble Energy Finalizes Pipeline Agreement to Move Permian Crude Oil to Corpus Christi; 30/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY ELECTS BARBARA J. DUGANIER TO BOARD; 21/05/2018 – RACHEL CLINGMAN JOINS NOBLE ENERGY AS GENERAL COUNSEL; 14/03/2018 – Noble Energy Closes Sale of 7.5 % Working Interest in Tamar; 21/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY INC NBL.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $56 FROM $49; 24/04/2018 – US OIL & GAS EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS MARATHON OIL, ANADARKO PETROLEUM, NOBLE ENERGY, VIPER ENERGY, EXTRACTION OIL & GAS AMONG TOP E&P PICKS; 11/04/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY INC NBL.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $38

Boston Common Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Mohawk Inds Inc Com (MHK) by 19.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Common Asset Management Llc bought 9,462 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.88% . The institutional investor held 58,579 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.64M, up from 49,117 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Common Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mohawk Inds Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.66% or $3.23 during the last trading session, reaching $118.04. About 284,027 shares traded. Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) has declined 32.49% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.49% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 28 investors sold NBL shares while 134 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 462.05 million shares or 0.75% less from 465.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wendell David Associate Inc has 9,900 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. National Pension holds 611,544 shares. 279,445 are held by Sei Company. Fdx Advisors Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Hartford Management Communications has 0.03% invested in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Ameriprise holds 0.02% or 1.96 million shares in its portfolio. D E Shaw Communication reported 16,688 shares. Burns J W & Incorporated Ny holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) for 10,408 shares. 1.58M were accumulated by Swiss Comml Bank. Stifel Fincl invested in 0.02% or 318,201 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board reported 0% of its portfolio in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Moreover, Park Oh has 0.11% invested in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Adirondack Tru Communications reported 400 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. First Manhattan Co has 67,900 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Umb Savings Bank N A Mo has invested 0.01% in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL).

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd, which manages about $33.95 billion and $16.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 3,942 shares to 173,056 shares, valued at $14.53M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (NYSE:CM) by 27,739 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,196 shares, and cut its stake in Diageo Plc Adr (NYSE:DEO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 48 investors sold MHK shares while 129 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 55.57 million shares or 2.31% more from 54.32 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Old West Limited Company has 8,644 shares. Old National Bank & Trust In reported 0.01% in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). Olstein Capital Mgmt LP owns 55,500 shares for 1.33% of their portfolio. Moreover, Greenleaf Tru has 0% invested in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). Financial Bank Of Montreal Can has 0.01% invested in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) for 78,417 shares. Patten And Patten Tn has invested 0.12% in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). Gemmer Asset Lc invested 0% in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). The Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.03% in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). Moreover, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0.02% invested in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) for 12,883 shares. The California-based Los Angeles Cap And Equity Rech has invested 0% in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). Trexquant Investment LP has invested 0.14% in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). Lord Abbett And Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.04% or 93,100 shares. Stellar Cap Limited Liability Co reported 1.1% stake. 36,953 were accumulated by Weik Capital Mgmt. 654,460 were reported by Impala Asset Mngmt Llc.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $1.61 million activity. BRUCKMANN BRUCE bought $235,375 worth of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) on Tuesday, August 6.