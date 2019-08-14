Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Upped Holding in Salesforce Com (CRM) as Shares Declined; Lemaitre Vascular (LMAT) Holder Spark Investment Management Has Raised Position

Spark Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Lemaitre Vascular Inc (LMAT) by 20.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spark Investment Management Llc bought 11,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.17% . The hedge fund held 69,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.15 million, up from 57,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spark Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Lemaitre Vascular Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $617.58M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.10% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $31.4. About 23,925 shares traded. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) has declined 4.14% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMAT News: 10/04/2018 – LeMaitre Vascular at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 25/04/2018 – LeMaitre Vascular Sees 2018 EPS $1.05-EPS $1.13; 25/04/2018 – LEMAITRE VASCULAR INC LMAT.O – SEES 2018 SALES $106.0 MLN – $109.0 MLN; 05/04/2018 – LeMaitre Vascular Divests General Surgery Product Lines; 04/05/2018 – LeMaitre Vascular Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 12/03/2018 lemaitre vascular, inc. | anastoclip gc closure system | K173323 | 03/08/2018 |; 05/04/2018 – LeMaitre Vascular Divests Itself of General Surgery Pdt Lines; 25/04/2018 – LeMaitre Vascular Sees 2018 Sales $106M-$109M; 25/04/2018 – LEMAITRE VASCULAR INC SEES 2018 SHR $1.05 TO $1.13; 25/04/2018 – LeMaitre Vascular 1Q EPS 19c

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 1.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc bought 2,103 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 189,938 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.08 million, up from 187,835 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $121.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.72% or $5.36 during the last trading session, reaching $138.52. About 2.89 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 13/04/2018 – LiveData® Selected for Salesforce Accelerate, Expediting Time to Market for PeriOp Manager™ Surgical Workflow App; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce to buy MuleSoft in $6.5 bln deal; 12/04/2018 – Salesforce Co-Founder and CTO to Participate in Upcoming Investor Meeting; 20/03/2018 – REFILE-EXCLUSIVE-Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM – RAISING FISCAL YEAR 2019 REVENUE GUIDANCE AND NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE GUIDANCE, AND UPDATING ITS GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE GUIDANCE; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees 1Q EPS 12c-EPS 13c; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce Ventures Agreed to Invest in Company in Private Placement; 30/05/2018 – Tech Today: Apple’s Gloomy Outlook, Salesforce Rising, Mixed on HP — Barron’s Blog; 02/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS FIRST-TIME A3 SENIOR UNSECURED RATING TO SALESFORCE.COM; OUTLOOK STABLE; 09/04/2018 – X2ENGINE, TAPS CRM DAVID BUCHANAN AS CEO

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Maplelane Capital Limited Com holds 521,313 shares or 2.31% of its portfolio. Mcf Advsrs Ltd Com owns 85 shares. Savant Cap Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 3,123 shares. Cypress Asset Inc Tx reported 9,175 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 1.04M shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. Cibc World Markets reported 53,381 shares. Oak Oh reported 0.45% stake. Bainco Int Invsts reported 19,845 shares. 7,572 were accumulated by Telemus Cap. The Texas-based Bridgeway Cap Mgmt has invested 0% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Moreover, Convergence Investment Ptnrs Llc has 0.05% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Bancshares Of Nova Scotia owns 156,982 shares. Perigon Wealth Limited Liability Company holds 1.25% or 33,015 shares in its portfolio. Hhr Asset Limited Liability Company owns 387,603 shares for 4.22% of their portfolio. Kemnay Advisory Inc has invested 3.01% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $766.81 million and $739.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 36,675 shares to 148,528 shares, valued at $8.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 2,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 124,068 shares, and cut its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 5 investors sold LMAT shares while 32 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 14.86 million shares or 0.01% less from 14.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Citigroup has invested 0% in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT). Spark Inv Mngmt Lc reported 69,500 shares. Df Dent & has 0.05% invested in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT). Swiss Bancshares stated it has 30,300 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tci Wealth Inc invested in 0% or 34 shares. Parametric Associates Limited reported 30,222 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tower Ltd Liability Company (Trc) holds 331 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Needham Investment Management Limited Liability Company has 0.24% invested in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) for 22,500 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 160,775 shares or 0.05% of the stock. California Pub Employees Retirement System owns 45,714 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 6,776 were accumulated by Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0% of its portfolio in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT). Prudential owns 26,877 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 9,501 shares. Moreover, Raymond James Fincl has 0% invested in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) for 19,317 shares.

Spark Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.26B and $2.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MRNS) by 95,600 shares to 49,900 shares, valued at $208,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nci Building Sys Inc (NYSE:NCS) by 51,893 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,607 shares, and cut its stake in Bausch Health Cos Inc.