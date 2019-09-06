Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Trimmed Its Exxon Mobil (XOM) Position; Argentiere Capital Ag Cut Lilly Eli & Co (Call) (LLY) Position

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc decreased Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) stake by 27.46% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc sold 16,840 shares as Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)’s stock declined 5.48%. The Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc holds 44,485 shares with $3.59 million value, down from 61,325 last quarter. Exxon Mobil Corp now has $297.32B valuation. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $70.27. About 9.59 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Sees 2025 Downstream Margins Increasing by 20%; 07/03/2018 – EXXON V-P CHAPMAN COMMENTS AT ANALYST DAY CONFERENCE; 31/05/2018 – Shell: Kaikias Co-owned by BP (23%), Exxon Mobil (16%), and ConocoPhillips (16%); 17/05/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN REFINERY TO BEGIN GASOLINE UNIT OVERHAUL NEXT WEEK; 15/05/2018 – COLUMN-Green penny finally drops for Australia’s oil and gas industry: Russell; 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL-PRODUCTION OF LIQUEFIED NATURAL GAS RESUMED AT PROJECT IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA AFTER TEMPORARY SHUTDOWN AFTER A EARTHQUAKE OCCURRED IN REGION; 23/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil to Improve Energy Efficiency in Refining, Chemical Manufacturing; 08/03/2018 – Exxon says gasoline unit shut after fire at its Italian refinery; 24/05/2018 – COMMENTS BY CEO WOODS COME FROM INTERVIEW IN EXXON OFFICES; 25/04/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N RAISES DIVIDEND 6.5 PERCENT TO 82 CENTS

Argentiere Capital Ag decreased Lilly Eli & Co (Call) (LLY) stake by 10% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Argentiere Capital Ag sold 5,000 shares as Lilly Eli & Co (Call) (LLY)’s stock declined 7.81%. The Argentiere Capital Ag holds 45,000 shares with $5.84M value, down from 50,000 last quarter. Lilly Eli & Co (Call) now has $110.64 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.19% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $114.6. About 3.87 million shares traded or 0.27% up from the average. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 23/04/2018 – LILLY, INCYTE DRUG WINS FDA ADVISORY PANEL BACKING FOR LOW DOSE; 02/04/2018 – SELLAS LIFE SCIENCES GROUP INC – NEUVAX + HERCEPTIN COMBINATION WAS FOUND TO BE GENERALLY WELL-TOLERATED; 15/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA- TRIAL COMPARED LYNPARZA WITH CHEMOTHERAPY FOR PATIENTS WITH GERMLINE BRCA-MUTATED HER2-NEGATIVE METASTATIC BREAST CANCER, MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 30/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Former Lilly researcher will lead government agency studying addiction treatments; 14/05/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO – AURKA PHARMA SHAREHOLDERS WILL RECEIVE AN UPFRONT PAYMENT OF $110 MLN; 27/03/2018 – U.S; 27/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS: FDA ACCEPTS APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY; 23/04/2018 – $INCY $LLY FDA AdCom votes 10-Yes 5-No on whether the benefit-risk profile adequate to support approval of baricitinib 2 mg; 16/04/2018 – BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM & LILLY REPORT AN ACADEMIC PACT WITH UNIVE; 17/05/2018 – Syndax Announces Updated Results from Phase 2 ENCORE 601 Trial of Entinostat in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc increased Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) stake by 1,735 shares to 12,596 valued at $5.71 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) stake by 1,391 shares and now owns 30,847 shares. Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) was raised too.

Among 10 analysts covering Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Exxon Mobil has $105 highest and $7300 lowest target. $85’s average target is 20.96% above currents $70.27 stock price. Exxon Mobil had 22 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 7 by Bank of America. Barclays Capital maintained Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) rating on Thursday, March 7. Barclays Capital has “Sell” rating and $88 target. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 12. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, April 3. UBS maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $7500 target in Friday, August 23 report. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Thursday, May 16 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, March 7. As per Friday, March 8, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of XOM in report on Monday, June 24 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) earned “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, July 18.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 31,606 were reported by Atria Investments Limited Co. Confluence Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.3% or 216,786 shares in its portfolio. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc has 132,043 shares for 2.47% of their portfolio. Ckw Financial Group accumulated 400 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt has 1.33% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 25.70 million shares. Sterling Glob Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 4,940 shares or 2.22% of the stock. Plancorp Ltd Liability has invested 1.7% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Roanoke Asset Mngmt Ny holds 9,333 shares. Cypress Capital reported 2.44% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 365,585 are held by South Dakota Investment Council. Rampart Management Lc holds 0.35% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 38,292 shares. Capstone Invest Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation reported 89,989 shares. Ironwood Investment Counsel Ltd Liability Corp invested 1.27% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Thomasville Financial Bank has 63,975 shares. Nebraska-based Ameritas Invest Prtn Inc has invested 0.57% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “It Might Be Better To Avoid Exxon Mobil Corporation’s (NYSE:XOM) Upcoming 1.2% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Exxon Mobil: Get Away From This Yield – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Exxon Mobil: Surviving The Downturn – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Exxon: Expect Additional Bearishness – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “EPA to roll back regulations on methane – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 EPS, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.85B for 19.30 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

Analysts await Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 2.88% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.39 per share. LLY’s profit will be $1.38B for 20.03 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.50 actual earnings per share reported by Eli Lilly and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.67% negative EPS growth.

Among 7 analysts covering Eli Lilly & Co (NYSE:LLY), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Eli Lilly & Co has $143 highest and $121 lowest target. $134.43’s average target is 17.30% above currents $114.6 stock price. Eli Lilly & Co had 12 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) earned “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, May 1. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Wednesday, March 13. The stock of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by J.P. Morgan. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Hold” rating and $121 target in Friday, March 22 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of LLY in report on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy” rating. UBS initiated Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Hold” on Thursday, March 21.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.29, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 68 investors sold LLY shares while 525 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 752.92 million shares or 10.33% less from 839.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Catalyst Capital Advsr Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 379 shares. Steinberg Glob Asset Mgmt holds 4,000 shares. Comgest Sas stated it has 3.64% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Murphy Capital Mgmt stated it has 0.34% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Garrison Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 6,710 shares. Ing Groep Nv accumulated 182,500 shares or 0.51% of the stock. Wendell David Assocs Inc holds 40,253 shares. Natl Insur Commerce Tx owns 140,570 shares or 0.96% of their US portfolio. 169,432 are owned by Synovus. Wealth Architects Limited Liability Corp reported 0.06% stake. Marsico Mgmt Lc owns 1.15% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 244,995 shares. 5.37 million are owned by Invesco Ltd. Virtu Fincl Limited Liability Corporation has 0.17% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 23,363 shares. Bbva Compass Retail Bank owns 20,270 shares. Nomura Incorporated invested in 0% or 2,813 shares.

More notable recent Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Eli Lilly & Co. (LLY) Announces Pain Clinical Trial Protocol Selected for FDA Complex Innovative Trial Designs Pilot Meeting Program – StreetInsider.com” on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Better Buy: Eli Lilly vs. GlaxoSmithKline – Yahoo Finance” published on August 18, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Lilly Announces Superiority of Taltz® (ixekizumab) versus TREMFYA® (guselkumab) in Delivering Total Skin Clearance at Week 12 in Topline Results from Head-to-Head (IXORA-R) Trial in People Living with Moderate to Severe Plaque Psoriasis – PRNewswire” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Arbitration panel rules in favor of Lilly in complaint filed by Adocia – PRNewswire” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Lilly prevails in Alimta patent challenge – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 09, 2019.