Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Raised Prologis (PLD) Stake By $374,525; Invacare (IVC) Has 1.54 Sentiment

Invacare Corp (IVC) investors sentiment is 1.54 in Q1 2019. It’s the same as in 2018Q4. The ratio is without change, as only 83 investment professionals opened new or increased equity positions, while 54 decreased and sold their holdings in Invacare Corp. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 37.87 million shares, down from 38.82 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Invacare Corp in top ten equity positions increased from 1 to 2 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 13 Reduced: 41 Increased: 51 New Position: 32.

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc increased Prologis Inc (PLD) stake by 9.84% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc acquired 5,275 shares as Prologis Inc (PLD)’s stock rose 3.88%. The Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc holds 58,867 shares with $4.24 million value, up from 53,592 last quarter. Prologis Inc now has $51.68 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.50% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $81.89. About 2.14M shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 24.02% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 26/04/2018 – Norway’s sovereign fund and Prologis sell logistics properties; 30/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Prologis Rtgs Unafctd By DCT Industrial Aqstn; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC SEES 2018 CASH SAME STORE NOI – PROLOGIS SHARE 5.5% TO 6.5%; 19/03/2018 – Prologis Announces New Independent Director Nominee Cristina Bita; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $2.95 TO $3.01, EST. $2.91; 26/04/2018 – NORWAY’S SOVEREIGN WEALTH FUND: NORGES BANK REAL ESTATE MANAGEMENT AND PROLOGIS HAS SOLD EIGHT LOGISTICS PROPERTIES LOCATED IN FRANCE, THE NETHERLANDS AND SPAIN; 29/04/2018 – Prologis Nears Deal to Buy DCT; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $694 MLN VS $629 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 05/03/2018 Nippon Prologis REIT Prices New Investment Units; 29/04/2018 – Prologis Will Acquire DCT for $8.4B in a Stk-for-Stk Transaction, Including the Assumption of Debt

Among 2 analysts covering ProLogis (NYSE:PLD), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. ProLogis has $8900 highest and $7300 lowest target. $81.67’s average target is -0.27% below currents $81.89 stock price. ProLogis had 14 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, March 25. The firm has “Buy” rating by SunTrust given on Tuesday, August 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold PLD shares while 199 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 581.17 million shares or 0.23% more from 579.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Apg Asset Management Us Inc holds 24.91M shares. First Hawaiian Bancorporation invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Lpl Limited Liability Company holds 59,038 shares. Alley Co Limited Liability owns 30,280 shares for 0.64% of their portfolio. 1,979 were reported by San Francisco Sentry Investment Grp (Ca). New York-based Blackrock has invested 0.21% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Anson Funds Mgmt Ltd Partnership owns 8,500 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. First Tru, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 3,623 shares. Chevy Chase Trust Holding reported 526,484 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 1.44 million shares. Zeke invested in 0.05% or 7,747 shares. Ftb Advsr invested in 1,150 shares. 594,149 were reported by Prudential Public Limited Company. Eagle Asset Management Inc reported 0.48% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Garrison Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 3,325 shares.

The stock decreased 2.71% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $5.02. About 171,279 shares traded. Invacare Corporation (IVC) has declined 69.43% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.43% the S&P500.

