Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Raised Nvidia (NVDA) Stake by $559,076; Valuation Declined; Beaumont Financial Partners Upped Apple (AAPL) Holding by $580,165 as Market Value Rose

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 23.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc bought 3,409 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 17,965 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.95M, up from 14,556 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $109.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $179.67. About 2.58 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – Supermicro’s New Scale-Up Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Systems with 8 NVIDIA Tesla V100 with NVLink GPUs Delive; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – QTRLY OEM SALES INCLUDED $289 MILLION RELATED TO GPUS FOR CRYPTOCURRENCY MINING; 30/03/2018 – DigiTimes: Gaming PC makers adjusting strategies under Nvidia GPP initiative; 07/05/2018 – Nvidia’s product leadership makes it an attractive ‘buy’ pick, according to Bank of America; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS 1Q CRYPTOCURRENCY DEMAND STRONGER THAN EXPECTED; 26/03/2018 – Teradata Joins NVIDIA Partner Program Focused on Accelerating Outcomes from Al, Deep Learning in Key Industries; 08/03/2018 – Microdrones participates in NVIDIA Jetson Developer Meetup at Embedded World 2018; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia is testing self-driving technology globally including in New Jersey, Santa Clara, Japan and Germany; 12/04/2018 – Steve Feffer: $AMD $NVDA [Rumor] AMD Navi Mainstream GPU to Have GTX 1080 Class Performance, Nextgen Architecture is The “; 27/03/2018 – DisplayLink Showcases Highest Resolution Vive Pro With Vive Wireless VR Adaptor at the NVIDIA GPU Technology Conference

Beaumont Financial Partners Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 2.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaumont Financial Partners Llc bought 2,945 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 109,104 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.59M, up from 106,159 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $994.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $219.95. About 8.51M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 04/04/2018 – Apple is reportedly working on a redesign of its iPhone. via @cnbctech; 02/04/2018 – IBT: Apple Maps: Ohio, Maryland, Arkansas And West Virginia Transit Data Added; 24/04/2018 – SWATCH CEO SAYS THERE IS SPACE IN WATCH MARKET FOR APPLE, AND FOR OTHERS INCLUDING SWATCH GROUP; 27/04/2018 – Cramer: Apple has the most to lose from a trade war; 07/05/2018 – CHINESE CUSTOMS SAYS STEPPING UP QUARANTINE CHECKS ON U.S. APPLE, LOG IMPORTS; 28/03/2018 – Apple’s Tim Cook: It’s not true that the iPhone isn’t built in the US; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s Humongous Buybacks Went Into High Gear Last Quarter — Barron’s Blog; 02/05/2018 – Cramer applauds Apple’s emerging razor-razorblade model: This could be ‘huge’; 18/05/2018 – APPLE PAYS FIRST TRANCHE OF TAX TO IRELAND: FINANCE MINISTRY; 13/04/2018 – According to information viewed by Bloomberg News, Aramco earned $33.8 billion in the second quarter of 2017, topping Apple’s income in the same period

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 08/21/2019: LEDS, VIOT, ADI, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Google Gains Edge Over AMZN, MSFT & AAPL With Socratic Launch – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable ETF Inflow Detected – SPYV, AAPL, BAC, UNH – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Apple launching Pro iPhones this fall – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Apple Card Will Launch The Stock Higher – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Beaumont Financial Partners Llc, which manages about $2.17B and $967.04M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (SHY) by 12,255 shares to 3,687 shares, valued at $313,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWD) by 7,317 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,841 shares, and cut its stake in Fidelity (FIDU).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alliancebernstein LP reported 15.74 million shares. Moreover, Hilltop Holdg has 1.66% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Winch Advisory Limited Liability invested in 6.65% or 64,451 shares. The North Carolina-based Westend Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Schaper Benz And Wise Inv Counsel Inc Wi holds 82,001 shares or 2.05% of its portfolio. Brouwer Janachowski Limited Company owns 5,368 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. The Ohio-based Keybank National Association Oh has invested 2.36% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Bender Robert And Associates stated it has 128,540 shares or 12.67% of all its holdings. Riverpark Cap Ltd Liability Co reported 79,419 shares. 38,690 are owned by Cognios Capital. Sterling Capital Lc holds 0.39% or 206,437 shares. Nbw Cap Ltd Liability Co invested 3.11% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Kistler holds 2.35% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 31,258 shares. Planning Alternatives Adv accumulated 14,045 shares. 95,239 are owned by Joel Isaacson And Lc.

More notable recent NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) news were published by: Investorideas.com which released: “Newswire – The AI Eye: NVIDIA (Nasdaq: $NVDA) to Power ASUS ProArt StudioBook One with Quadra RTX 6000 GPU and NICE (Nasdaq: $NICE) Actimize Expands ActimizeWatch – InvestorIdeas.com” on September 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Nvidia insider sells $2.5M in shares – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nvidia Stock Is a Long-Term Winner – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Zumiez, Vista Outdoor, Nvidia, Intel and Tokyo Electron highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day – Nasdaq” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “9 Augmented Reality Stocks to Buy – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 05, 2019.