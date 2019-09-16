Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Raised Its Nvidia (NVDA) Holding by $559,076; Lee Danner & Bass Boosted Its Holding in International Business Machine (IBM) as Stock Rose

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 23.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc bought 3,409 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 17,965 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.95M, up from 14,556 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $180.9. About 4.39M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS CHANNEL PRICES FOR GPUS BEGINNING TO NORMALIZE; 20/03/2018 – NVDA:UNIT TAKING OVER SPACE IN EX-BELL LABS BUILDING IN HOLMDEL; 27/03/2018 – Techmeme: Nvidia suspends self-driving tests globally: source (Reuters); 10/05/2018 – Nvidia 1Q EPS $1.98; 30/03/2018 – DigiTimes: Gaming PC makers adjusting strategies under Nvidia GPP initiative; 11/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP NVDA.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $260 FROM $240; 29/03/2018 – MFS Technology Adds Nvidia, Exits American Tower; 26/03/2018 – Vexata and GPL Technologies to Exhibit Transformative Storage Solutions for Machine, Deep Learning and Al at the Nvidia GPU Technology Conference (GTC) 2018; 27/03/2018 – NVDA: Breaking: Nvidia has just confirmed with me that it is suspending self-driving car testing on public roads following the recent Uber fatality. – ! $NVDA; 24/04/2018 – Hard OCP: More Confirmation Of NVIDIA GPP Impacting Consumer Choice

Lee Danner & Bass Inc increased its stake in International Business Machine (IBM) by 18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lee Danner & Bass Inc bought 2,435 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 15,962 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.20 million, up from 13,527 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc who had been investing in International Business Machine for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $142.41. About 1.08 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Systems Rev $1.5B; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Rev $19.07B; 20/03/2018 – Zerto Partners with IBM to Provide Data Protection for lBM’s Resiliency Orchestration DRaaS Solution; 17/04/2018 – IBM Had Cloud Revenue of $17.7 Billion Over Last 12 Mos; 24/05/2018 – IBM CEO GINNI ROMETTY SPEAKS AT VIVA TECH IN PARIS: LIVE; 23/05/2018 – ‘There is no free lunch’, Macron tells tech giant CEOs; 03/04/2018 – REG-lntnl Bus. Mach: Doc re 8-K; 21/03/2018 – V3: IBM teams with Nvidia to use GPUs to boost AI research; 23/03/2018 – Techedge considers new acquisitions following NIMBL takeover, plans Milan IPO – CEO; 21/05/2018 – Syncsort Advances Security Strategy with Acquisition of Townsend Security’s IBM i Data Privacy Products

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Reasons Why IBM Stock Is Still a Good Investment – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “IHL Group Names IBM Order Management as a Leader in Order Management Systems Market for Enabling Unified Commerce in Retail – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “IBM planning Cloud region in Brazil – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Investorideas.com and their article: “Newswire – The AI Eye: IBM (NYSE: $IBM) Launching GRIT for Veterans and Wipro (NYSE: $WIT) Expands Partnership with Google Cloud – InvestorIdeas.com” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “IBM Expands Cloud Pak for Data with New DataOps Enhancements to Help Clients Get their Data Ready for AI – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 53 investors sold IBM shares while 532 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 472.00 million shares or 0.21% less from 473.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 8,523 were accumulated by Greenleaf. Moreover, Gm Advisory Group has 0.11% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 2,512 shares. Evermay Wealth Ltd Liability Com owns 0.2% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 5,140 shares. Crossvault Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.28% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Berkshire Asset Mgmt Llc Pa holds 10,274 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Grandfield Dodd Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 6,785 shares. Narwhal invested in 0.35% or 12,421 shares. Sta Wealth Mngmt Ltd holds 2,025 shares. Northern Trust holds 0.39% or 12.00 million shares. Fire Grp Incorporated owns 3,000 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Independent Investors has invested 0.86% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Maryland-based Maryland has invested 0.07% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Farr Miller And Washington Ltd Company Dc holds 0.23% or 20,455 shares in its portfolio. Telos Cap holds 4,243 shares. Bokf Na reported 0.23% stake.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc, which manages about $1.12 billion and $945.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Accenture Ltd (NYSE:ACN) by 3,575 shares to 159,678 shares, valued at $29.50M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 319 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,245 shares, and cut its stake in Walt Disney Co. (NYSE:DIS).

More notable recent NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Friday Option Activity: CMG, GOOG, NVDA – Nasdaq” on April 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Jensen Huang Alone Is Worth $15 Billion To Nvidia – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Could Nvidia Stock Really Reach That $227 Target Price? Absolutely – Nasdaq” on May 10, 2019. More interesting news about NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Reasons Why Investors Should Be Considering Moving Into Nvidia Stock – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Nvidia insider sells $2.5M in shares – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 74 investors sold NVDA shares while 286 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 376.89 million shares or 4.52% less from 394.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Intersect Capital Limited Com has 0.45% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Com stated it has 0.19% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Doliver Advsrs LP invested in 8,038 shares or 0.52% of the stock. Athena Capital Ltd invested in 13,203 shares. Commonwealth Bank & Trust Of Australia has invested 0.03% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc Va accumulated 1,545 shares or 0.07% of the stock. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca has invested 0% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Delta Cap Mgmt Ltd reported 1,235 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Guardian Advisors Ltd Partnership has invested 0.06% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Berkshire Asset Management Ltd Co Pa holds 0.02% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 1,300 shares. Cap Fincl Advisers Lc reported 55,589 shares. Moreover, Cibc Ww has 0.22% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 177,124 shares. Dorsey Whitney Trust Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 5,907 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Private Advisor Limited Com accumulated 0.15% or 49,204 shares. Moreover, Korea Invest has 0.26% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $766.81M and $767.76 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 6,311 shares to 129,194 shares, valued at $18.04 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 4,160 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 138,609 shares, and cut its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).