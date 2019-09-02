Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Raised By $747,270 Its Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Position; Steadfast Capital Management LP Has Decreased Its Bank Amer (BAC) Holding

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc increased Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) stake by 7.13% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc acquired 1,311 shares as Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG)’s stock rose 4.52%. The Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc holds 19,691 shares with $11.24M value, up from 18,380 last quarter. Intuitive Surgical Inc now has $58.13 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.63% or $3.18 during the last trading session, reaching $511.34. About 583,443 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q EPS $2.44; 23/03/2018 The research center previously created Apple’s Siri and the core technology used by Intuitive Surgical in their da Vinci systems; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q Net $288M; 29/05/2018 – Intuitive to Begin Direct Operations in India; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q Rev $848M; 02/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Presenting at Conference May 15; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.44, EST. $2.07; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly profit jumps 59 percent; 30/04/2018 – intuitive surgical, inc. | intuitive surgical endowrist vessel seal | K173337 | 04/26/2018 |; 14/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Steadfast Capital Management Lp decreased Bank Amer Corp (BAC) stake by 13.18% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Steadfast Capital Management Lp sold 1.23M shares as Bank Amer Corp (BAC)’s stock rose 1.39%. The Steadfast Capital Management Lp holds 8.13 million shares with $224.31M value, down from 9.36 million last quarter. Bank Amer Corp now has $251.57B valuation. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $27.51. About 41.33 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 16/04/2018 – BOFA CFO DONOFRIO CONCLUDES EARNINGS CALL WITH JOURNALISTS; 21/05/2018 – PARAMOUNT GROUP INC PGRE.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $16 FROM $15.50; 26/03/2018 – U.S. Leveraged Loan Issuance Drops 44% in 2018, BofA Leads; 14/05/2018 – Freeport Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – U.S. Loan Issuance Down 15% in 2018, BofA Leads; 29/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA: MERRILL EDGE TO OPEN 600 INVESTMENT CENTERS; 16/04/2018 – U.S. Leveraged Loan Issuance Down 31% in 2018, BofA Leads; 30/05/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA CORP CEO BRIAN MOYNIHAN SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 10/05/2018 – Abaxis Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 18/04/2018 – Healthcare Services at Bank of America Conference May 15

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc decreased Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) stake by 35,985 shares to 30,350 valued at $1.74 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) stake by 16,100 shares and now owns 21,425 shares. Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) was reduced too.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $3.73 million activity. Myriam Curet also sold $2.65M worth of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Intuitive Surgical has $68400 highest and $57500 lowest target. $603’s average target is 17.93% above currents $511.34 stock price. Intuitive Surgical had 11 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, April 22, the company rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity. On Friday, March 15 the stock rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy”. Raymond James maintained the shares of ISRG in report on Monday, April 22 with “Outperform” rating. On Monday, April 1 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold ISRG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 96.06 million shares or 11.70% less from 108.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 177,797 are owned by Nomura Asset Ltd. Brown Brothers Harriman And has invested 0% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Cookson Peirce Company has 716 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc holds 5,114 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Ubs Asset Management Americas reported 344,672 shares stake. Girard Prns Ltd stated it has 422 shares. Moreover, Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv has 0% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Riverpark Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested 1.68% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Kwmg Limited Liability Corporation owns 15 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gagnon Ltd Llc owns 22,598 shares or 2.81% of their US portfolio. Private Advisor Grp Limited Co owns 6,672 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Daiwa Secs Gp holds 0.02% or 4,655 shares. Mogy Joel R Counsel reported 1.52% stake. Los Angeles Equity Rech holds 0.67% or 210,042 shares. The Virginia-based Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Lc has invested 0% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 6,450 are held by Hillsdale Investment Mgmt Inc. Kingfisher Cap Lc owns 34,780 shares. Financial Advisory Serv Incorporated owns 22,639 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Pictet Asset Management accumulated 4.23M shares. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Limited Co has 16,528 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Evergreen Management Lc holds 36,475 shares. Monetta Financial Services holds 2.98% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 150,000 shares. Moreover, Barometer Cap has 0.05% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 14,800 shares. Palladium Limited Com owns 520,136 shares. Prelude Mngmt Limited Company stated it has 78,030 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Retail Bank Of America Corporation De owns 14.28M shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) or 5.21 million shares. 10 invested 0.67% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Morgan Stanley stated it has 0.41% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Glenview Comml Bank Trust Dept invested in 0.26% or 21,966 shares.

Steadfast Capital Management Lp increased Stitch Fix Inc stake by 540,221 shares to 1.92 million valued at $54.22 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Netease Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) stake by 118,623 shares and now owns 1.14M shares. Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) was raised too.

