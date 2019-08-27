Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Position in Salesforce Com (CRM) Has Increased by $332,274 as Stock Declined; Amazon Com (AMZN) Shareholder First Midwest Bank Trust Division Boosted Stake by $587,400

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 1.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc bought 2,103 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 189,938 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.08 million, up from 187,835 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $135.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $153.97. About 5.36M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 13/03/2018 – Salesforce Essentials is Here–Now Millions of Small Businesses Can Grow and Innovate Faster on the World’s #1 CRM Platform; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce quarterly revenue rises 25.4 pct; 21/05/2018 – Salesforce to Join Global Leaders in Paris for Inaugural Tech For Good Summit, Hosted by President of France Emmanuel Macron; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE TO BUY MULESOFT FOR ENTERPRISE VALUE OF ABOUT $6.5B; 24/05/2018 – TIE Kinetix Launches Solution to Reduce Total Cost of Ownership for Salesforce Partner Community Cloud Users; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce Ventures: Investment Expected to Occur in 1Q of Fiscal 2019; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce Grows the Old-fashioned Way — Heard on the Street; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM- PROVIDING NEW DISCLOSURE CALLED REMAINING TRANSACTION PRICE, REPRESENTING ALL FUTURE REVENUES THAT ARE UNDER THE CONTRACT- CONF CALL; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce is in advance talks to buy MuleSoft, sources tell Reuters; 13/03/2018 – Bullhorn Acquires Talent Rover and Jobscience to Accelerate the Delivery of Its Global Salesforce Offering

First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 15.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought 330 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,396 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.27 million, up from 2,066 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $868.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $12.25 during the last trading session, reaching $1756.62. About 2.13M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 25/04/2018 – Amazon confirms new Fire TV Cube streaming device that could have Alexa built in; 27/04/2018 – Amazon Credit Pact Increases Borrowing Capacity Under Unsecured Revolving Facility to $7B From $3B; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON PRIME PRICE BOOST IS FIRST INCREASE SINCE 2014; 07/05/2018 – SNAP SAYS AMAZON’S TIM STONE TO BE CFO; 22/05/2018 – A former ‘Shark Tank’ contestant wants to use Amazon’s Alexa to make interactive children’s books; 10/03/2018 – blacq: Exclusive: Amazon paid $90 million for camera maker’s chip technology – sources SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) -; 04/04/2018 – The launch follows a string of security issues involving Amazon’s cloud; 14/05/2018 – Amazon Go – a cashierless version of 7-Eleven – is expanding to San Francisco and Chicago Recode previously reported that the company planned to open up to six new locations this year; 06/03/2018 – Amazon Studios Greenlights First Half-Hour Animated Series Undone from Michael Eisner’s Tornante Company and Acclaimed Creators Raphael Bob-Waksberg and Kate Purdy; 16/04/2018 – CNBC reported Amazon Business has shelved a plan to sell drugs to hospitals

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $766.81 million and $739.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 2,700 shares to 124,068 shares, valued at $15.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

First Midwest Bank Trust Division, which manages about $735.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,050 shares to 100,931 shares, valued at $19.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.