Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Position in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) Has Raised by $362,736; Biglari Capital Raised Its Position in Delek Logistics Partners LP (DKL) by $544,000 as Market Value Rose

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) by 2.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc bought 2,061 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 93,939 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.54M, up from 91,878 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.65B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $196.93. About 1.26M shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 12.75% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 11/05/2018 – Payments Canada, the Bank of Canada, TMX Group, Accenture and R3 Demonstrate Feasibility of Instantaneous Equity Settlement; 11/04/2018 – Accenture Launches Intelligent Enterprise Platform to Help Companies Use Advanced Technologies that Fast-track Enterprise; 19/03/2018 – Accenture Named Leader in 2017 Everest Group IoT Services Peak Matrix; 05/04/2018 – Accenture Positioned as a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Public Cloud Infrastructure Managed Services, Worldwide; 25/04/2018 – Hartford HLS Cuts Accenture, Buys More Coca-Cola; 21/05/2018 – ACCENTURE GETS U.S. PATENT FOR ZBX AI PLATFORM; 05/04/2018 – Mortgage Cadence Integrates FormFree’s AccountChek Asset-Verification Service into Its Enterprise Lending Center; 06/03/2018 – Company Culture is Key to Unlocking Gender Equality and Narrowing Pay Gap, New Accenture Research Finds; 19/04/2018 – Pension Benefits Are Critical Factor for Workers — Regardless of Age — in Deciding Whether to Accept a Job, Accenture Survey Finds; 13/03/2018 – Accenture Helps Air France KLM Martinair Cargo Roll Out Enhanced Air Cargo Solution

Biglari Capital Corp increased its stake in Delek Logistics Partners Lp (DKL) by 16.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Biglari Capital Corp bought 17,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.28% with the market. The hedge fund held 121,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.92 million, up from 104,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Biglari Capital Corp who had been investing in Delek Logistics Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $798.37M market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $32.71. About 38,383 shares traded or 46.63% up from the average. Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) has risen 11.21% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.78% the S&P500. Some Historical DKL News: 07/03/2018 – Noble, Delek seek rights to EMG pipeline for Egypt natgas supply; 02/04/2018 – Delek US Holdings Simplifies Debt Structure with new $1.0 Billion Revolving Credit Facility and $700.0 Million Term Loan B; 26/04/2018 – Delek Logistics Partners, LP Increases Quarterly Cash Distribution to $0.75 per Limited Partner Unit; 04/04/2018 – Israel’s Delek Group sells Faroe stake for 70 mln pounds; 12/03/2018 – S&PGR Raises Delek Logistics Rtg To “BB-‘, Dbt Rtgs; Otlk Stbl; 07/03/2018 – DELEK, NOBLE SAY IN TALKS TO BUY RIGHTS TO USE EMG PIPELINE FOR NATURAL GAS SUPPLY TO EGYPT; 22/05/2018 – Delek Logistics Partners, LP to Participate in the 2018 MLP & Energy Infrastructure Conference; 14/05/2018 – Delek US Holdings to Participate in the Citi 2018 Global Energy & Utilities Conference; 31/05/2018 – DELEK GROUP LTD – LEVIATHAN PROJECT IS ON TRACK FOR PRODUCTION OF FIRST GAS DURING 2019; 07/05/2018 – DELEK LOGISTICS PARTNERS LP DKL.N – DECLARED QUARTERLY DISTRIBUTION OF $0.75 PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT; INCREASED BY 8.7 PERCENT YEAR-OVER-YEAR

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $766.81M and $739.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 6,550 shares to 62,991 shares, valued at $5.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 36,675 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 148,528 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cipher Limited Partnership reported 0.81% stake. Veritas Mgmt (Uk) Limited has 104,926 shares. Ativo Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 1.04% stake. Cypress Cap Group Inc has 47,226 shares. Putnam Fl Inv Management has 1.96% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Liability Co accumulated 112,754 shares. Wesbanco Bancorporation Inc reported 44,021 shares stake. 16,659 are held by Qs Lc. 63,897 are held by Synovus Financial Corporation. 1,500 are held by St Germain D J Communications. Toronto Dominion National Bank owns 439,589 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Argi Inv Ser Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.02% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Joel Isaacson And Communication Limited Company holds 0.03% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) or 1,174 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt accumulated 2.78 million shares. Brown Advisory Inc invested in 959,796 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.77, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold DKL shares while 6 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 5.21 million shares or 5.00% less from 5.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL). Geode Capital Management Limited Liability reported 12,451 shares. Lpl Fincl Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 11,438 shares in its portfolio. Biglari Capital reported 0.47% in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL). 287,927 are held by Tortoise Capital Advsr Ltd Liability Corp. First Republic Invest Mgmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL). Regions Fincl Corp stated it has 1,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL). Homrich & Berg holds 10,033 shares. Guggenheim Limited Com has 31,946 shares. Raymond James Associates holds 0% or 14,450 shares in its portfolio. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL). First Advsr Lp, a Illinois-based fund reported 174,616 shares. Mirae Asset Invests Ltd accumulated 296,427 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Clearbridge Investments Lc stated it has 0.02% in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL).