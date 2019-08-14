Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Position in Abbott Labs (ABT) Has Cut as Stock Rose; Secor Capital Advisors LP Lowered Its Position in Salesforce Com (Call) (CRM) as Shares Declined

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 9.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc sold 6,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 62,991 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.04M, down from 69,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $148.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.40% or $2.95 during the last trading session, reaching $83.94. About 3.91 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 22/05/2018 – FDA: ABBOTT RECALLS HEARTMATE 3 LEFT VENTRICULAR ASSIST SYSTEM

Secor Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (Call) (CRM) by 52.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Secor Capital Advisors Lp sold 5,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The hedge fund held 4,800 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $760,000, down from 10,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Secor Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.89% or $4.16 during the last trading session, reaching $139.72. About 8.14M shares traded or 15.80% up from the average. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 02/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Salesforce.com And Debt ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 28/03/2018 – Salesforce Launches Integration Cloud and Empowers Trailblazers to Create Connected Customer Experiences with the Salesforce Pl; 15/03/2018 – NYDJ Apparel Selects Salesforce to Accelerate Growth and Deliver Personalized Shopping Experiences; 08/03/2018 – Sephora Selects Salesforce to Power Digital Shopping Experiences in Europe; 08/05/2018 – Salesforce Recognized as a Leader in 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise High-Productivity Application Platform as a Ser; 24/04/2018 – SALESFORCE TO INVEST $2.2B IN FRENCH OVER FIVE YEARS; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – FULL YEAR FY19 NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IS PROJECTED TO BE $2.25 TO $2.27; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE: EXPECT SYNERGIES WITH MULESOFT ‘OVER LONGER TERM’; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees FY19 Adj EPS $2.25-Adj EPS $2.27; 30/05/2018 – Facebook has lost ‘trust’ with customers, says Salesforce CEO

Secor Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $500.47 million and $484.89 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs In by 33,418 shares to 46,704 shares, valued at $2.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 35,163 shares in the quarter, for a total of 82,320 shares, and has risen its stake in Tegna Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings.

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 earnings per share, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $78.78 million for 388.11 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $766.81M and $739.67 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 1,311 shares to 19,691 shares, valued at $11.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 1,924 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,832 shares, and has risen its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings.