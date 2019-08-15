Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Maintains Position in Starbucks (SBUX); 1922 Investment Company Has Lowered Stake in Hyatt Hotels (H) as Valuation Declined

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 1.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc bought 6,728 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 361,156 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.85M, up from 354,428 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $95.28. About 2.78 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 02/04/2018 – Thornburg Value Adds Starbucks, Exits Phibro Animal; 28/05/2018 – DealBook: Skepticism Swirls About Starbucks’s Bias Training. But It’s a Start; 08/03/2018 – STARBUCKS: AFTERNOON PROMOTIONS NOT WORKING WELL IN U.S; 08/05/2018 – Stevens Capital Adds Home Depot, Exits Starbucks, Cuts Nike: 13F; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS 2Q ADJ. EPS 53C, EST. 53C; COMPS UP 2%, EST. UP 1.9%; 04/05/2018 – Behind the Design of the Starbucks Mermaid Logo (Video); 09/03/2018 – UK government resists “latte levy” in bitter blow for campaigners; 26/04/2018 – SBUX TO EXPAND NEW MERCATO FOOD LINE TO MORE MARKETS BY YR END; 15/05/2018 – STARBUCKS CHINA CEO BELINDA WONG SPEAKS AT CHINA INVESTOR DAY; 02/05/2018 – DealReportr[Reg]: Starbucks may need caffeine boost from activist

1922 Investment Company Llc decreased its stake in Hyatt Hotels Corp (H) by 69.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1922 Investment Company Llc sold 27,431 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.79% . The institutional investor held 12,014 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $872,000, down from 39,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1922 Investment Company Llc who had been investing in Hyatt Hotels Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $73.11. About 101,552 shares traded. Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) has risen 0.52% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.52% the S&P500. Some Historical H News: 03/04/2018 – Lariat Partners Announces Sale of Subsea Global Solutions; 22/05/2018 – Hyatt Announces Plans for a Grand Hyatt Hotel in Athens; 02/05/2018 – HYATT SEES FY REVPAR +2% TO +3.5%; 20/03/2018 – ITC LTD – SUPREME COURT UPHELD SALE OF PARK HYATT GOA RESORT & SPA, ORDERED BLUE COAST HOTELS TO HAND OVER PROPERTY TO ITC WITHIN 6 MONTHS; 28/05/2018 – Hyatt Conference Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 4; 23/05/2018 – Hyatt Regency Shenzhen Airport Opens in China; 05/03/2018 – SOTHERLY HOTELS BUYS HYATT CENTRIC ARLINGTON FOR $79.7M; 30/04/2018 – Hyatt Announces Plans for Hyatt Centric Melbourne; 21/05/2018 – Hyatt Hotels Announces Nish Palas Istanbul Hotel Officially Opens; 02/05/2018 – HYATT 1Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 33C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 20 investors sold H shares while 65 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 37.56 million shares or 1.98% more from 36.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3.48 million are owned by Vanguard Gru Incorporated. Earnest Prns Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) for 22 shares. The New York-based Engineers Gate Manager Lp has invested 0.06% in Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H). 60,766 were accumulated by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys. Northern Trust holds 0% of its portfolio in Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) for 208,095 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md has 0% invested in Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) for 14,755 shares. Ubs Asset Americas holds 987,081 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bluecrest Cap Management Ltd invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H). Long Pond Capital LP holds 2.49M shares. Dubuque Financial Bank And Trust Company has invested 0% in Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H). Voya Inv Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 7,811 shares. Sei Invs reported 9,268 shares. Geode Cap Lc invested in 0.01% or 432,416 shares. Bessemer Gp Inc reported 15,888 shares. Intrust Bancshares Na owns 5,408 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pictet & Cie (Europe) Sa holds 79,412 shares or 1.01% of its portfolio. Bluemountain Cap Mgmt Limited Com invested in 207,999 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Eastern Natl Bank holds 6,908 shares. Winfield Assocs Inc has invested 0.13% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Citadel Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Hall Laurie J Trustee invested in 0.01% or 200 shares. Fred Alger Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 168 shares. Kornitzer Capital Inc Ks owns 0.01% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 8,359 shares. Peloton Wealth Strategists invested in 58,800 shares or 3.03% of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Fund stated it has 24,725 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Aureus Asset Mgmt Lc reported 0.83% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Panagora Asset Mngmt owns 315,841 shares. Moreover, Raymond James Advsr Incorporated has 0.12% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 385,475 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 0.21% or 358,360 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 193,657 shares.