Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Maintains Holding in Home Depot (HD); Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) Stock Price Rose While Patten Group Increased Its Position

Patten Group Inc increased its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) by 278.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patten Group Inc bought 42,649 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.01% with the market. The institutional investor held 57,950 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.34 million, up from 15,301 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patten Group Inc who had been investing in Astrazeneca Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $40.74. About 1.66 million shares traded. AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) has risen 3.46% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.97% the S&P500. Some Historical AZN News: 19/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC – US FDA APPROVES TAGRISSO AS 1ST-LINE TREATMENT FOR EGFR-MUTATED NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER; 09/03/2018 – Onglyza Heart Failure Lawsuits Move Forward, As Federal Litigation Issues First Practice and Procedure Order, Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reports; 18/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – PRODUCT SALES PERFORMANCE BENEFITTED FROM STRONG LAUNCHES; 08/03/2018 – Thornburg Investment Income Builder Adds AstraZeneca; 18/05/2018 – AstraZeneca Sees Trading in Line With Views; 18/05/2018 – ASTRA EVP MARK MALLON SPEAKS IN MEDIA CONFERENCE CALL; 12/03/2018 – AstraZeneca Says Phase 3 Trial Results for Imfinzi Antibody Delayed; 07/05/2018 – LUYE PHARMA GROUP – ASTRAZENECA TO TRANSFER ASSETS & GRANT A LICENCE FOR ASSETS TO UNIT IN TERRITORIES INCLUDING CHINA, BRAZIL, AMONG OTHERS; 30/05/2018 – ON TERRANOVA Plll TRIAL FOR FASENRA IN COPD; 12/04/2018 – JNJ: INVOKANA IMPROVED RENAL OUTCOMES IN TYPE 2 DIABETES

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 1.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc bought 2,016 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 114,778 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.03 million, up from 112,762 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $233.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $212. About 1.94M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q-End Cash, Cash Equivalents $3.6B; 08/03/2018 – Watch Paul Ryan talk taxes at Home Depot facility; 24/04/2018 – WFAA: #Breaking: An officer-involved shooting has been reported at a Home Depot store in northeast Dallas; 24/04/2018 – FOX 4 NEWS: BREAKING: Dallas PD confirms the person of interest in the Home Depot shooting is in custody after tonight’s chase; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot: Seeing Strong Momentum in All Lines of Business During First Few Weeks of May; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot: Slow Start to Spring Selling Season; 14/05/2018 – Home Depot employees share 10 insider facts many shoppers don’t know; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Sees FY18 Total Sales Up About 6.7%; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Customer Transactions Fell 1.3%; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N FY SHR VIEW $9.44, REV VIEW $107.83 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $766.81 million and $739.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 2,700 shares to 124,068 shares, valued at $15.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 2,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,300 shares, and cut its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).